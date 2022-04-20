Former First-Round Pick Skips Giants Voluntary Minicamp

T

he New York Giants are holding voluntary workouts and a minicamp this week, with a couple of notable absences. Former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry is not participating as he awaits his fate following a littany of trade rumors, but second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney is another notable absence. The 23-year-old former Florida standout was selected with the 20th pick in last year’s NFL Draft. Toney showed promise, with his best game coming against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, a 10-catch, 189-yard performance. He was ejected in that same game for throwing a punch, however, and he was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list on two separate ocassions.

So what’s the big deal with skipping minicamp if it’s voluntary?

Well, considering one of the only other notable absences is the seemingly-departing Bradberry, this isn’t a good look for Toney. Additionally, he’ll be playing for a new head coach and new offensive system next season and will have to learn a new set of plays. Head coach Brian Daboll explained that no player is receiving the playbook until they report to camp, meaning Toney is already behind on getting adapted to his system. Furthermore, following Toney’s inconsistent rookie season, it would make sense to try and make a good first impression with your new head coach.

Daboll, however, stressed that the minicamp was voluntary for a reason when he spoke to reporters about Toney’s absence. “The guys that are here we’re gonna work with. The guys that aren’t, they’re gonna miss out on some things, but it’s voluntary for a reason,” he explained, but assured things were fine with Toney, adding “I’ve had good talks with KT”

Toney’s Questionable Past

The Giants appeared to be taking a risk when they selected Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While his talent on the field is undeniable, his rookie season saw a couple of blips that are worth pointing out. In a similar move to this year’s absence from voluntary minicamp, he was one of a handful of players who missed OTA’s last offseason. Even before the season began, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox selected the team’s drafting of Toney in the first round as their biggest regret of the offseason. He certainly did himself no favors in that explosive performance against the Cowboys, as his showcase game was marred by the punch and subsequent ejection.

McKinney ‘Having Fun’ For a Change

In the aftermath of Joe Judge’s firing, at least one member of the New York Giants is publicly discussing the breath of fresh air that has arrived with new head coach Brian Daboll. Xavier McKinney, the third-year safety out of Georgia had nothing but good things to say about Daboll while launching a couple of digs at his former head coach.

Speaking to the New York Post, McKinney said “it’s not one of those things where he’ll tell you and then if you try to talk to him, he kinda ignores you. You can actually go and have a conversation with him, tell him what you don’t like and what you like, what we should do more. I’ve had that with him thus far and it’s been great for all of us.’’

The Giants went 10-23 during Joe Judge’s two seasons at the helm, as the former New England Patriots’ special teams coordinator was ridiculed numerous times for some of his remarks to the media.