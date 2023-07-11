Ex-Giants WR Kadarius Toney Reacts After Viral Social Media Posts: ‘I Got Hacked’

Kadarius Toney’s war of words with the New York Giants and their fans appeared to take an ugly turn on Tuesday, July 11 when multiple profane posts appeared on various platforms across social media.

In response, Toney, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the 2023 Super Bowl after being traded by the Giants midway through the 2022 season, indicated he didn’t send those messages.

Instead, Toney tweeted his Twitter account may have been compromised: “My apologies….I got hacked.”

The tweet was posted shortly after previous profane social-media interactions appeared to show Toney insulting different Giants fans online. Voice recordings in DMs, apparently of Toney, were heard in two posts.

Each of those posts contained offensive language featuring body shaming and racial slurs in tweets directed at not one, not two but three fans. In both recordings, the voice attributed to Toney threw shade at Daniel Jones and suggested the Giants QB misses his former receiver.

“You talking about I miss Danny Jones. Apparently, he miss me. … I can show you the call log. … He blowing me up,” per a voice recording from Toney’s Twitter DM exchange with a fan.

While the root causes and veracity of these exchanges remain unclear, this is far from the first time animosity between Toney and those associated with the Giants has gone public.

Kadarius Toney Has Jabbed at Giants Before

Toney hasn’t been shy about expressing his love for life without the Giants since he was traded to the Chiefs in October 2022 for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The second-year pro didn’t take long to declare he felt “accepted” in Kansas City.

His feeling of acceptance seemed vindicated when Toney helped the Chiefs top the Philadelphia Eagles in February’s Super Bowl. Toney caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter, before setting up another score by returning a punt 65 yards.

In June, the Giants’ former 20th overall pick admitted he wanted to parade his Super Bowl ring on his middle finger to troll his old team. Comments like those make Toney’s resentment toward the Giants look natural, as is his willingness to block Giants-based reporters like NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Yet, not everybody understands why both sides would be at odds. Among them, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team believes both Tony and the Giants benefited from the trade and should “move on” from the deal.

One of the obvious potential advantages of dealing Toney involved the Giants flipping the 100th overall pick to acquire Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller boasts the talent and production to become Jones’ go-to target in 2023, having accumulated at least 90 receptions and 1,100 yards in his two most recent full seasons in 2019 and 2020.

That’s the role the Giants drafted Toney to fill, but concerns about his durability and maturity haven’t slowed the hype about his chances of thriving with the Chiefs.

Kadarius Toney Hype Not Slowing

Toney is primed for a breakout season in 2023, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor is optimistic Toney will flourish in Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s offense, but he still asked if the 24-year-old can avoid injury.

Staying on the field was a problem for Toney as a member of the Giants when he missed 12 games due to hamstring, ankle, abdomen, shoulder and knee injuries. Further hamstring issues cost Toney three games with the Chiefs, too.

When he’s healthy, Toney is a multi-faceted weapon able to be a game-breaker as a runner, receiver and returner. He could have been the difference-maker Jones needs to help justify his new $160 million contract, but the Giants were content to move on and have since sought to replace Toney with numbers.

Those numbers include trading for Waller and signing wideout Parris Campbell from the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll also used a third-round pick to draft deep threat Jalin Hyatt out of Tennessee.