Giants Likely to Play Without Two Defensive Starters vs. Titans

When the New York Giants take the field against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, they could be without their top two pass rushers.

First-round rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and second-year pro Azeez Ojulari (calf) have both been limited in practice this week. Dan Duggan of The Athletic projects that both players will be listed as “questionable” for Week 1.

While Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that all four players currently on the injury report will travel to Nashville, Art Stapleton of The Record reported on Friday that Thibodeaux, Ojulari and rookie safety Dane Belton are unlikely to play on Sunday.

Brian Daboll said regardless of game status, four #Giants who have been limited in practice due to injury this week will be traveling with the team to Nashville: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Sterling Shepard and Dane Belton. I think Shepard will play. The other three? No. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 9, 2022

The fourth player on the injury report, veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles), declared himself ready for Sunday earlier this week.

Thibodeaux, the fifth-overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, injured his knee in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 21. The original timeline for his return was 3-4 weeks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, putting his Week 1 availability in jeopardy.

Ojulari, on the other hand, has been dealing with nagging soft-tissue injuries all summer. He started training camp on the non-football injury list due to a hamstring issue. Shortly after his activation in mid-August, the calf injury put him back on the shelf.

Thibodeax is listed as the first-string rush linebacker on New York’s unofficial depth chart, and Ojulari is a starter at defensive end. Thibodeaux’s immediate backup is Oshane Ximines, while Ojulari’s is Jihad Ward.

Ojulari is a rising star after leading the team with 8.0 sacks as a rookie last season, and Thibodeaux is expected to serve as an elite bookend on the opposite side. Without them on the edges, it could be smooth sailing for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and the rest of the Titans offense on Sunday.

Kadarius Toney is Healthy Heading into Week 1

One player who could not stay healthy last season but has somehow managed to stay off the injury report heading into Week 1 is wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He was a little banged up earlier this summer, but a recent practice video showed him moving around swiftly.

Via SNY Giants on Twitter:

Kadarius Toney continues on the practice field as he expects to be ready for Week 1: pic.twitter.com/WkyVAd2qph — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 7, 2022

Toney is under a lot of pressure to produce in Year 2. As a first-round rookie in 2021, he only had 39 receptions for 420 yards and zero touchdowns. The path for Toney to have a more productive season in 2022 starts with him staying healthy and on the field.

Saquon Barkley ‘Itching’ to Add Risky Role in 2022

Injuries are always a concern for the Giants, but running back Saquon Barkley is the ambitious type. Despite his own personal injury history, the electric ball carrier has been pushing for an opportunity to return kicks.

“He’s always lobbied (to return kicks)” Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said recently, per Yahoo Sports. “I told him, ‘You’re trying to get me fired, aren’t you?’ But no, Saquon is always itching to get back there.”

Barkley scored two kick-return touchdowns at Penn State in 2017, including this opening kickoff versus Ohio State.

Saquon Barkley Returns Opening Kickoff For TD | #2 Penn St. vs. #6 Ohio St. 2017 ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Penn St's Saquon Barkley returns opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ 2017-10-28T19:58:19Z

Don’t expect to see Barkley returning any kicks in a Giants uniform. Running back Gary Brightwell is listed as the top option for kick returns on New York’s depth chart, with wide receiver Richie James right behind him as the No. 2.