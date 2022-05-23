Kayvon Thibodeaux Throws MLB First Pitch, Brian Daboll Gets Rowdy for Rangers

Players and coaches have some time to get away from the field during the NFL offseason, and the New York Giants are using that time to support some of their most prominent neighbors.

Rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and new head coach Brian Daboll were in attendance for separate sporting events on Sunday evening. Thibodeaux was at the New York Yankees game, where he threw out the first pitch before the second game of a double-header against the Chicago White Sox. Daboll, on the other hand, was at Madison Square Garden cheering on the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Kayvon Thibodeaux at the Yankees game today 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qN5SiDAPlb — Clouts⚡️ (@itsclouts) May 22, 2022

Let’s watch Thibodeaux’s first pitch from a couple of angles and grade his performance.

First of all, Thibodeaux looks good rocking his signature No. 5 in Yankees pinstripes (that number was retired for Joe DiMaggio back in 1952). He showed some confidence in his arm by throwing from on top of the pitching mound, rather than in front of it. The pitch itself was a bit high and outside, but it got to the catcher and the crowd at Yankee Stadium gave him a roar of approval.

Overall, this was a very solid first pitch for a guy who probably enjoyed this brief moment in the New York limelight. The Yankees ended up dropping both games in their double-header versus the White Sox, with the first being a 3-1 defeat and the second being a 5-0 shutout loss.

Now, let’s dive into Daboll at the Rangers game…

Brian Daboll Brings the Energy for the Rangers

While Thibodeaux was making his debut on the pitching mound, Daboll was watching the Rangers take on the Hurricanes in the NHL Playoffs. The Rangers were down 2-0 in the series heading into Sunday night, but Daboll helped them rally to a 3-1 win in Game 3.

LET'S

GO

RANGERS pic.twitter.com/1UYK7Z125T — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 22, 2022

Daboll looked pretty jacked up to be there as he waved his rally towel. The Rangers are now 2-0 when Daboll shows up to a playoff game. He and Thibodeaux were both in attendance for New York’s Game 7 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.

Thibodeaux, Daboll Looking to Execute ‘Master Plan’

If you’re feeling a rise in energy from this new Giants regime, you’re not the only one. There’s a lot of excitement around the team Daboll is trying to build under new general manager Joe Schoen, who came over with Daboll from the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

As one of the team’s two first-round rookies, Thibodeaux will play a major role in what he describes as Daboll and Schoen’s “master plan” for the Giants.

Kayvon Thibodeaux on impressions of Schoen and Daboll in pre-draft conversations: "When you talk about men with a master plan, they have a master plan." — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) April 30, 2022

“When you talk about men with a master plan,” Thibodeaux said of Daboll and Schoen after he was drafted, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com, “they have a master plan.”

While we haven’t spotted him at a New York sporting event yet, rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal is also a major part of New York’s plan under Daboll and Schoen. He was the team’s other first-round pick (seventh overall) and projects to start right away at right tackle.