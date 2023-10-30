Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Calls Out Officials for Wrong Call vs. Jets

He had three sacks, but the one that got away still haunts Kayvon Thibodeaux, who thinks the officials got it wrong. The New York Giants’ edge-rusher was flagged for offsides late in the fourth quarter of Week 8’s 13-10 loss to the New York Jets, but Thibodeaux’s told the refs to relearn their trade.

He posted on Instagram (h/t Doug Rush of Fansided’s GMEN HQ), with the caption: “Refs need to go to a PR clinic.” Thibodeaux also included a quote from Buffalo Bills’ edge-rusher Von Miller, “Go with the ball.”

From @kayvont Instagram account: Sure looks like Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t offsides and instead, timed that play perfectly. So let me word this differently from last night. Kayvon Thibodeaux didn’t cost the Giants the game; his 3rd sack should have sealed the win. But instead,… pic.twitter.com/p0s38GaeJI — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) October 30, 2023

The Jets actually gained 29 yards on the play when quarterback Zach Wilson connected with wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Yet, “the penalty stopped the clock until it was announced and the ball was properly spotted, allowing the Jets to get to the new line of scrimmage with barely any time expiring,” per the New York Post’s Jared Schwartz.

It meant the Jets essentially got a free timeout with time ticking away on a drive that culminated with Greg Zuerlein‘s game-tying field goal. His kick facilitated the need for overtime, where Zuerlein struck again to drop the Giants to 2-6.

The apparent missed call not only raises further questions about the standard of officiating in the NFL, an issue becoming more and more prevalent for some observers. It also ended Thibodeaux’s breakout game as a pro on a sour note.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Had Career Day vs. Jets

Thibodeaux was dominant from the off, including getting to Wilson for an early sack, forced fumble. No. 5 was winning after putting his hand in the dirt and as a standup rusher.

Impressive footwork and aggressive use of hands were highlighted by Justin Penik of Talkin’ Giants.

Follow Kayvon Thibodeaux's every step on each of his three sacks vs the Jets pic.twitter.com/yeR2ZiVx78 — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 30, 2023

The Giants have been waiting for more plays like this from the player they selected fifth overall in the 2022 NFL draft. Thibodeaux’s sluggish production was prompting intense debates about whether or not he’s a bust, with two-time Super Bowl winner Carl Banks coming to his defense.

Banks’ rebuttal of Thibodeaux’s critics has coincided with Thibodeaux getting to quarterbacks more often. His breakout game against the Jets followed the 23-year-old logging 1.5 sacks during Week 7’s 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders.

Thibodeaux is “starting to show up weekly,” but Brad Spielberger of Pro Footbal Focus believes he “still needs to win quickly more often.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux finally starting to show up weekly as a pass rusher. Over his last five games: – 20 pressures, 7.5 sacks Still needs to win quickly more often, but his counters were on full display yesterday — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 30, 2023

Ironically, Thibodeaux was deemed too quick winning off the edge when it mattered most against the Jets.

Erratic Officiating Leaving Observers Increasingly Frustrated

Thibodeaux isn’t the only one less than happy about the performances of league referees. He vented his frustration on social media, but Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Diontae Johnson took a more direct approach.

Speaking after the Steelers were beaten 20-10 at home by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson said, “They wanted them to win. Everything was in their favor,” per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Diontae Johnson is NOT happy about the refs pic.twitter.com/s6GgfuHzun — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 29, 2023

It’s natural for players to rail against calls going against them and their teams. Both Johnson and Thibodeaux are expressing frustration borne largely from the taste of defeat.

Yet, even those watching the games are less than impressed by today’s officials. Notably, Commanders reporter Chad Ryan, who branded what he’s seeing on a weekly basis as an “epidemic of awful officiating.”

There is an epidemic of awful officiating in the NFL. It's causing fans to lose interest in the on-field product. At the moment, THIS is the legacy of Roger Goodell. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 29, 2023

Ryan’s frustrations speak to a broader point of concern for the NFL. As for Thibodeaux, he’ll just be hoping the officials have keener eyes when the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 9.