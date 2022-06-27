Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux On Upcoming Season: ‘I’ve Always Been A Leader’

Kayvon Thibodeaux is itching to get the season started. Most of us are.

The New York Giants‘ top pick made an appearance on the Around The NFL podcast Monday, discussing a few topics including his health status with training camp just about a month away. Thibodeaux admitted he suffered a hip injury, but his prognosis was good entering the final month of the offseason. “I’m 100% fine now,” the 21-year-old said on the podcast. “I did tweak my hip, my hip flexor during OTAs but after a couple weeks [of] rest, I’m back. I’m training full. I’m ready to get back for training camp.”

Thibodeaux spent last month’s OTAs in a non-contact red jersey, doing light workouts and not seeing any on-field action. The injury never appeared to be serious, however, and his comments on the matter supported that. His status heading into the regular season was just one of a few topics discussed on the podcast, with recent controversies being among the topics discussed. After Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson brought up rookie dinners on The Pivot Podcast, former wide receiver Torrey Smith ripped the practice, bringing the topic greater exposure. When asked directly how he would handle a situation of this magnitude, Thibodeaux appeared unfazed. “As far as doing things I don’t want to do, I’ve never done them,” he said. “I’ve always been a leader, not a follower. We set new standards.”

The former Oregon standout was selected fifth overall in the draft and is expected to play a major role in Wink Martindale’s defense during the 2022 season.

Thibodeaux Details Daily Routine

Aside from his appearance on Around the NFL, Thibodeaux made some other media appearances, including a discussion with NFL.com‘s Brooke Cersosimo. Calling his career as an NFL player “a full-time job”, he shared his daily routine, which begins with a 6:00 AM wakeup. His first workout, a cardio session, runs from 6:30 to 8:00. At 9:00, Thibodeaux begins an hour-long weightlifting session before relaxing for three hours. He then hits the film room and studies the playbook before a 2:00 PM physical therapy session. After tending to business meetings, Thibodeaux’s daily routine finally concludes at 4:30 PM with a yoga session.

Thibodeaux went on to describe his expectations for the season and the importance of not getting overly ambitious for his rookie campaign. “If I could average at least one sack a game or contribute five to 10 tackles a game, then I’ll be good,” he said. “I don’t want to think too big. You have to compartmentalize the season”

Thibodeaux Sets Personal Goal on Reddit

The rookie had some more time to take part in an AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit, answering questions submitted by fans. When asked what a good rookie season would look like in his view, Thibodeaux admitted he wants to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also went on to name watching movies and playing chess as his favorite ways to relax. Finally, he named Lamar Jackson as the quarterback he was most looking forward to sacking, and the Baltimore Ravens as his favorite team growing up. It appears he’ll head into this season’s Week 6 showdown with the Ravens with added motivation.