Giants’ Edge-Rusher Not Happy With 2022 Game Film: ‘Kind of Disgusts Me’

Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn’t believe he played like the player selected fifth overall in the 2022 NFL draft. Speaking about his rookie game film for the New York Giants, the second-year edge-rusher told reporters at this year’s training camp on Sunday, July 30, “last year’s film kind of disgusts me a little when I look at myself,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Kayvon Thibodeaux pretty critical of his own play last year. Thinks he could’ve eaten more. “Last year’s film kind of disgusts me a little when I look at myself. I get a little cringe feeling. It definitely is a platform to continue to grow.” pic.twitter.com/bMvdA8bl6J — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 30, 2023

That’s a tough assessment of a debut campaign highlighted by four sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown. While the numbers weren’t overly impressive, Thibodeaux showcased the potential to dominate, especially late in the season.

The 22-year-old’s underlying metrics also hint at more to come from a player counted on to be the cornerstone of the Giants’ pass rush this year.

No. 5 Must Finish Pressures With More Sacks

Thibodeaux had his moments as a rookie, notably against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12. Although the Giants slipped to a 28-20 defeat at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving, Thibodeaux still posted some impressive numbers, including nine pressures and five quarterback hits, per NFL Rookie Watch.

Kayvon Thibodeaux vs Cowboys: • 9 total pressures (led team)

• 4 QB hurries (led team)

• 5 QB hits (led team)

• 33.3% pass rush win rate (led team) The Giants rookie Edge was a FORCE last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/E9X6ac7hOz — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 25, 2022

Yet, as good as those stats were, the first-year pro also missed his share of what should have been splash plays. Notably, Raanan highlighted how a missed sack allowed Dallas QB Dak Prescott to gain “positive yards” and help put the “Cowboys in business.”

Not completing pressures with sacks became a worryingly common theme for Thibodeaux as a rookie. He described those failing as something that “eats you alive,” per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

Kayvon Thibodeaux on getting close to sacks today: "It eats you alive when you miss those plays. I just have to keep getting better." pic.twitter.com/FPqMQvhttI — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 25, 2022

Aside from finishing plays, Thibodeaux also needs to be a force more consistently. He tended to produce only in clutches across his first year, notching three of his four sacks, along with five of his total pressures, during the final five games of the regular season, according to Pro Football Reference.

There’s definitely room for Thibodeaux to grow during his second year. Fortunately, there is also ample confidence among Giants of past and present the former Oregon standout will deliver.

Hype Has Been Building for Breakout Second Season

Giants’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale hasn’t been shy about talking up Thibodeaux’s potential. The play-caller even indicated Thibodeaux has no ceiling.

Martindale’s staff, particularly outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, have been putting Thibodeaux through his paces at training camp. One drill involving Thibodeaux and his fellow starting edge-rusher Azeez Ojulari was highlighted by the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

A lot entrusted to this duo of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojukari this year after minimal offseason EDGE additions by #Giants. Coach pictured is Drew Wilkins pic.twitter.com/RUemP432RG — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) July 30, 2023

Ojulari and Thibodeaux must carry a pass rush that needs to produce more than 2022’s 41 sacks. It’s a respectable number, but not a high-enough total given how much Martindale likes to send pressure, with the Giants leading the NFL with a 39.7 blitz percentage last season.

Martindale isn’t the only one who believes bigger things are in store for Thibodeaux. Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowls with the Giants, and the franchise’s all-time sack leader Michael Strahan, are both impressed with Thibodeaux’s football IQ.

There are also other observers touting Thibodeaux to do more now he’s no longer a rookie. Among them, Dan Duggan of The Athletic is convinced because Thibodeaux’s “advanced metrics as a pass rusher ranked much higher than his four sacks.”

Thibodeaux established the right platform to build his game into something stronger during 2023. Another offseason learning the intricacies of Martindale’s aggressive and complex schemes can only help, as will having bookend pass-rusher Ojulari, who missed 10 games with various injuries last season, fully healthy and up to speed.

Ultimately though, Thibodeaux’s performances will be judged by how many times he adds a number to the sack column.