Former Giants Starter Hired as NFL Coach

The Detroit Lions have added yet another former New York Giants starter to their coaching staff. Two weeks after naming former tight end Dan Campbell the team’s new head coach, the Lions have brought on Kelvin Sheppard to serve as their new linebacker coach.

This marks Sheppard’s first stint as an NFL coach. Initially selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of LSU, the Georgia native spent eight seasons in the NFL, including stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

Sheppard Started for the Giants’ 2016 Playoff Team

Coming off a career-high 105 tackles with the ‘Phins, Sheppard inked a one-year deal with the Giants for the 2016 season. That season he appeared in all 16 games, drawing 11 starts and amassing 50 total tackles (second-most amongst Giants inside linebackers). The team went 11-5 that year and is currently the only winning season the team has had in the past eight years. The Giants finished as the league’s 10th-ranked total defense and surrendered just 17.8 ppg (second-fewest in the NFL).

Sheppard was allowed to walk following that season, spending the 2017 preseason with the Chicago Bears. Yet, after failing to make their final 53-man roster, a short-handed Giants team once again came calling. Sheppard went on to start six of seven games that season, recording 49 tackles and each of his two career interceptions.

Sheppard’s final stint in the NFL came in his current stomping grounds. The linebacker appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2018 before calling it quits as a player. Over his playing career, Sheppard logged 400 total tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Sheppard’s Return to LSU

After hanging up the cleats, he returned to his Alma Mater in 2020, serving as a director of player development under LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. According to the Lions’ official website, “Sheppard was tasked with helping players with their academic direction, social development and overall quality of life.” Sheppard replaced former New England Patriots Super Bowl hero Kevin Faulk, who held the position prior to him.

Giants Lose Assitant Strength Coach to Falcons

The Lions aren’t the only NFC team undergoing a coaching change this offseason. The Atlanta Falcons named Arthur Smith their head coach last month, making the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator the 18th head coach in franchise history.

In building out his coaching staff, Smith has pried assistant strength coach Thomas Stallworth away from the Giants. Stallworth, who served in the role for each of the past three seasons with the Giants, has been hired as Atlanta’s head strength and conditioning coach.

Stallworth’s resume includes numerous stints across the college football landscape, from Fresno State to Texas Tech and North Carolina State. He also spent three seasons as the associate strength and conditioning coach at Mississippi State.

During his time as a college strength coach, Stallworth worked with future NFL players such as second-team All-Pro linebacker Bernadick McKinney of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Giants defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

Stallworth played college football at the University of Tennessee from 1997-2001 and was a member of the Volunteers’ 1998 national championship team.

