Brian Daboll Responds to Kenny Golladay’s Plea For More Playing Time

One day after New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay went public with his desire to receive more playing time, head coach Brian Daboll has responded.

Brian Daboll on Kenny Golladay:

“I’ve been in the NFL a long time,” Daboll said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s not happy he didn’t play, that shows competitiveness.”

In Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, Golladay started and played a total of 46 snaps (77 percent of New York’s offensive snaps). He was targeted just twice in that game, but caught both passes and finished with 22 receiving yards.

It was a different story against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Former practice squad receiver David Sills started over Golladay, who played just two snaps and did not receive any targets. This marked the first time a healthy Golladay was denied the starting nod since signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants in 2021.

Sills had three catches for 37 yards, including a long catch of 24 yards, in place of Golladay against the Panthers.

“I don’t agree with it,” Golladay said about his Week 2 playing time on Wednesday (h/t SNY Giants). “I should be playing regardless.”

Golladay has the highest salary cap hit of any wide receiver in the NFL this season ($21,150,000), according to Spotrac, and he’s not producing. Last season, he only had 37 receptions for 521 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games played.

Kenny Golladay Took Different Route than Kadarius Toney

Kenny Golladay’s situation somewhat mirrors the one Kadarius Toney found himself in after Week 1. Against the Titans, Toney only played seven offensive snaps. Instead of showing his frustration to the media, however, the second-year wideout downplayed his lack of playing time.

“I mean, bruh, if I played two plays, one play, and we won, I don’t really care nothing about no getting in,” Toney said. “It’s okay. You want a dollar? Come on.”

Toney’s reaction was widely praised as a team-first mentality, and against the Panthers he was rewarded with 28 snaps (38 percent of New York’s offensive snaps). Toney caught his first two passes of the season in that game, but he still has zero receiving yards.

Daboll said he’s “glad” Golladay showed some frustration, but we’ll see whether he’s rewarded with a similar increase in playing time against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Kenny Golladay Trade or Release Still Seems Highly Unlikely

The Giants are in a very unique situation when it comes to Kenny Golladay, because his contract makes it almost impossible to either trade or release him. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport spoke with Brandon Tierney on WFAN Sports Radio about this topic on Thursday.

“The problem is, if you cut him, it’s just all the money,” Rapoport said. “And like, could you trade him? I don’t see where. I don’t see how. The only solution that helps at all is if he goes out and gets open and, you know, is real productive. But like, wouldn’t you think that would’ve been the case already?”

The Giants signed Golladay when they still had Dave Gettleman as general manager and Joe Judge as head coach. Now that Daboll and new GM Joe Schoen are in charge, they have to find a way to clean up the mess that was left behind.