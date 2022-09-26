Kenny Golladay Situation Takes Sharp Turn After New Trade Report

Kenny Golladay’s future with the New York Giants got a lot murkier on Monday, as a prominent NFL Insider has seemingly reversed course on the possibility of a trade involving the embattled wide receiver.

Just hours before New York’s clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network dropped a new report saying that a Golladay trade is now “possible.” This report came just four days after Rapoport said he didn’t see where or how Golladay could be traded.

Here’s the tweet from Rapoport, which links to his full report at NFL.com:

Could the #Giants trade WR Kenny Golladay if his situation becomes untenable? It's possible. Before tonight's game against the #Cowboys, a look at how it could work and the options for what's next: https://t.co/nmXpt6Y3mz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2022

Here’s the key excerpt from Rapoport’s latest report on Golladay (emphasis added), via NFL.com:

[Golladay] is expected to be active for tonight’s game against the Cowboys, hoping for more productivity than he has provided during the first two weeks and another chance to show New York’s new coaching staff that he can get it done. If it doesn’t happen against Dallas, and if the storyline regarding his playing time loudly continues, there are options. Among them: The Giants could trade Golladay to an interested party, and likely the only way it would work is if New York pays the bulk of his contract in exchange for a late-round pick. That is a possibility. Through today’s game, sources say Golladay has been great inside the building. He does all the right things and has been a positive influence in the locker room. When he’s spoken, he’s been honest but not bombastic.

This report makes it sound like the Cowboys game on Monday night could be Golladay’s last chance to make a splash with the Giants. Last week, while speaking on WFAN 660 with Brandon Tierney, Rapoport painted a much different picture.

“The problem is, if you cut him, it’s just all the money,” Rapoport said. “And like, could you trade him? I don’t see where. I don’t see how. The only solution that helps at all is if he goes out and gets open and, you know, is real productive. But like, wouldn’t you think that would’ve been the case already?”

It’s unclear what exactly changed in the past four days to make a trade suddenly “possible,” but an NFL reporter of Rapoport’s stature doesn’t typically reverse course on a story like this unless he is hearing some legitimate buzz.

What The New Kenny Golladay Report Does Not Mention

While this latest report makes it sound like Kenny Golladay is more likely to be traded, it does not mention any potential trade partners nor does it mention whether the Giants have made any calls about his availability via trade.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News quote-tweeted Ian Rapoport’s Golladay report, claiming that the veteran wideout will see more playing time against the Cowboys on Monday night.

I believe Kenny will play a lot more tonight than he did in Week 2. Giants GM Joe Schoen doesn’t sit on his hands, tho. He made calls on Kadarius Toney in spring (you’ve seen reinforcement of why), sought to deal Darius Slayton, now team is squeezing Golladay. Major storyline https://t.co/aED822y3b8 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 26, 2022

“I believe Kenny will play a lot more tonight than he did in Week 2,” Leonard wrote on Twitter. “Giants GM Joe Schoen doesn’t just sit on his hands, tho [sic]. He made calls on Kadarius Toney in spring (you’ve seen reinforcement of why), sought to deal Darius Slayton, now team is squeezing Golladay. Major storyline.”

How Much Will Kenny Golladay Play Against the Cowboys?

After playing just two snaps in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, Kenny Golladay made his intentions clear: He wants more playing time moving forward.

Kenny Golladay on his lack of playing time: "I should be playing regardless" pic.twitter.com/5xlEHnmLFd — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 21, 2022

“I should be playing regardless,” Golladay said (h/t SNY Giants on Twitter).

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he was “glad” Golladay made these public comments because they show his “competitiveness,” but it’s uncertain whether he’ll reward him with more playing time against the Cowboys.

Golladay has just two catches for 22 yards this season. He has now played in 16 straight games without scoring a touchdown since signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants during the 2021 offseason.