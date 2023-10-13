Pro Bowl Trade Candidate Named Alternative to Giants’ Daniel Jones

Quarterback was supposed to be a position the New York Giants could count on in 2023, but a combination of factors have some already believing the time is right to move on from Daniel Jones.

Among them, Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey thinks Jones “is not a long-term starter in the NFL.” Bailey sees Minnesotas Vikings’ passer Kirk Cousins as a better alternative because the trade candidate “can play mistake-free football for a team that relies on strong ball protection.”

Even the suggestion the Giants should acquire an in-season replacement is a major indictment of Jones. Especially since he only signed a four-year, $160-million contract back in March.

Yet, there’s no getting away from the fact Jones is failing to live up to that deal. Cousins would add least offer more pedigree as a four-time Pro Bowler with seven 4,000-plus yard seasons on his CV.

Giants, Vikings Have Incentive to Strike a Deal

There are incentives on both sides for the Giants and Vikings to strike a deal involving Cousins. For the Vikings, it’s a matter of finances and opportunity, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports: “The Vikings are essentially on the hook for the remainder of this season, and barring a franchise tag or surprise extension, will get zero back for him (minus a compensatory pick in the third round) unless they trade him in the coming weeks.”

Schrager also notes how even though he hasn’t “heard about a single team legitimately calling or being the aggressor yet,” circumstances could change Cousins’ availability. Specifically, “if a starter goes down in the coming weeks and the Vikings continue to lose, it might be worth the roll of the dice (or at least a phone call).”

The Giants and Vikings both being 1-4 ticks one box. Jones being lost to a neck injury suffered against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 covers Schrager’s first point.

Jones has already been ruled out of Week 6’s game against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: #Giants QB Daniel Jones is out for Sunday vs. the #Bills, setting up a Tyrod Taylor revenge game. pic.twitter.com/Le5RaPkjyI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2023

If Jones’ status remains uncertain for a prolonged period of time, the Giants will have to consider all options at football’s most important position. Those options include Cousins.

Veteran an Upgrade Over Jones

Not all of the problems have been Jones’ fault. A shoddy offensive line has left him under siege, while no go-to playmaker has emerged from a new-look cast of receivers.

He’s taken 28 sacks, thrown just two touchdowns compared with six interceptions and is averaging a career-low 5.9 yards per attempt, per Pro Football Reference.

Jones was a good fit in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense last season thanks to his mobility, but the Giants need to be more expansive through the air this year. That’s where Cousins can make a difference.

The 35-year-old has still managed to throw 13 touchdowns on a slumping Vikings team. His impressive numbers “in rhythm,” as defined by Next Gen Stats, show how Cousins would bring more efficiency and precision to the Giants’ passing game.

Kirk Cousins currently leads the NFL in touchdown passes in rhythm through the first five weeks of the season (10), defined as dropbacks with a time to throw between 2.5 and 4 seconds. Cousins has thrown 119 TDs in rhythm since 2016, the only quarterback over 100.#Skol pic.twitter.com/i9QHbx0ck9 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 11, 2023

Turnovers have been a career-long problem, but Cousins’ 2.1 interception percentage is identical to that of Jones, who has been more mistake prone in a shorter amount of time. While Cousins wouldn’t offer the same rushing threat as Jones, he has played in moving-pocket offenses before, notably for Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden with the Giants NFC East rivals Washington.

Bringing Cousins back to the division mid-season is attainable for the Giants, who have $6,986,680 worth of space under the salary cap. Yet it would only happen if Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are prepared to move on from their considerable investment in Jones so quickly.

Daboll hasn’t been shy about expressing frustration with Jones, but it’s on the coach to ensure the Giants didn’t commit to the wrong man in the offseason.