Former TE Kyle Rudolph Calls Daniel Jones a “Freak Athlete”

Everyone knows that Daniel Jones can make plays with his legs. Last season he threw for an underwhelming 15 touchdown passes, but ran for 708 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. Giants fans are expecting a major spike in all categories for Jones this season, which gets underway Sunday night September 10th vs the Dallas Cowboys.

Recently retired tight end Kyle Rudolph spent the 2021 season with Jones and the Giants and had very high praise for him this week on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams.

“Nobody wants to give him the credit of being this kind of freak athlete because he’s this nerdy kid from Duke and he just doesn’t have that about him” “I said this when I got to New York. He is as talented if not more talented than any quarterback I had played with”.

That is BIG praise from Rudolph and something that the Giants and their fans are hoping manifests itself this season. With the addition of some new weapons this feels like it could be the break out season for the 5th year QB.

Speaking of The Up & Adams Show. Host Kay Adams was a guest on the popular Giants YouTube show New York Revival on Tuesday September 5 and she made an announcement that had the guys shocked. “Daniel Jones will be on Up & Adams every Tuesday of the season.”

🚨Breaking News Alert!🚨 New York Giants QB Daniel Jones will be on @UpAndAdamsShow with @heykayadams every Tuesday during the season! You heard it here first! #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/f3UOyv9ukB — New York Revival (@NewYorkRevival) September 6, 2023

Daniel Jones Ready To Take A Leap This Season

The knock on Jones and the Giants offense has been lack of scoring, specifically scoring through the air. By all measures Jones needs to throw significantly more than 15 touchdowns to be considered an elite NFL QB and have the Giants competing at the highest level of todays NFL.

Former Packers WR and ESPN NFL analyst Greg Jennings has been vocal about Jones making a major leap this season.

“I believe even this year, he’s going to turn from not just top 10, to elite”. “Daniel Jones hasn’t had anything since he entered into the National Football League and he’s improved every single year”.

Feed this into my veins. pic.twitter.com/kbIYB8WuRk — Team Vivalo (@TeamVivalo) August 25, 2023

Boomer Esiason Weighs In On Daniel Jones and Brian DaBoll’s Relationship

On the morning of September 6 WFAN Sports Radio host and former NY Jets QB Boomer Esiason started to compare Jones and Daboll’s relationship to that of Daboll and his former QB Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Jones and Allen exhibit a very similar skill set that has everyone excited for year two under a dynamic coach that has a track record of producing MVP level Quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Allen had some troubles last season with a different offensive coordinator.

“We all saw the impact that Brian Daboll has had on Daniel Jones”. “Daniel Jones realized the importance of protecting the football, especially in the red zone”. “He (Josh Allen) led the league with five red zone interceptions and that’s a direct correlation to the fact that Brain Daboll was not his offensive coordinator.”

Boomer expects Daniel Jones to take another leap this year thanks to Brian Daboll:@WFANmornings pic.twitter.com/2NmGjYKj6Q — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) September 6, 2023

“They’re going to ask Daniel to do more this year.” “Now he’s got to take that next step and he’s got to be able to throw the ball effectively”. “I’m expecting a huge jump this year from him statistically.”