Giants to Host Former Cowboys’ Starter Who Is a Potential Evan Neal Replacement

It’s no secret the New York Giants need reinforcements along the offensive line. Quarterback Daniel Jones taking 28 sacks through five games is ample proof of the team’s weakness in the trenches, weakness that a former Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals’ starter could help solve.

La’el Collins remains a free agent, but the veteran right tackle is set to visit with the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who reported the would-be visit on Tuesday, October 10, after his colleague Ian Rapoport revealed Collins had already met with the New York Jets.

To be followed by a visit to the #Giants, source says. https://t.co/8B8u265FAC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 10, 2023

Collins, who can also play left guard, has been named by Bleacher Report as somebody the Giants should “add now.” The article lists the Giants’ considerable problems up front: “Andrew Thomas hasn’t played since the season opener, Shane Lemieux has missed three games, John Michael Schmitz Jr. didn’t play in Week 5 and Evan Neal seems more concerned with disrespecting the fanbase than keeping Daniel Jones clean. No team in the NFL needs Collins more right now than the Giants do.”

Although B/R focused more on Collins’ versatility, highlighting his “experience playing both guard and tackle, so he could easily solve one of the Giants’ issues up front or at least give them someone else to trot out there,” the mention of Evan Neal is significant.

The player taken seventh overall in the 2022 NFL draft is struggling mightily on the right side, perhaps why the Giants “are expected to sign OL Yodny Cajuste to practice squad pending a physical tomorrow,” according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

#NYGiants are expected to sign OL Yodny Cajuste to practice squad pending a physical tomorrow, source confirms.

Jets had waived Cajuste with an injury designation in August and he reverted to their IR before being released with a settlement.

Cajuste worked out for the Giants… — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 10, 2023

Cajuste, who began his career with the New England Patriots, can also play tackle, but has just five starts to his credit. Collins is more proven commodity after the 30-year-old has spent six of his seven seasons in the pros playing tackle. Four of those campaigns involved him playing exclusively at right tackle, according to Pro Football Reference.

Collins can offer the help the Giants need without delay.

Giants Need Right Tackle Help in the Worst Way

Neal is far from the only culprit for the all of the Giants’ issues protecting Jones, but he’s one of the main offenders. No. 73’s deteriorating form showed up on this rep against Miami Dolphins’ edge-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah in Week 5 that left Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson exasperated.

WHAT THE F!!!! Every week, the Giants let an unblocked rusher in for a sack, EVERY WEEK! Its always on Evan Neal's side, too. pic.twitter.com/YXYyGQ9cU2 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 8, 2023

For the season, Neal has allowed only one sack, but he’s also yielded 26 pressures and four hits, while surrendering three penalties, per Pro Football Focus. The numbers are some distance removed from what the Giants expected from a top-10 pick.

Every player endures some struggles during a career, but Neal hardly helped his cause by unleashing a verbal tirade against critical Giants fans. Neal’s comments, which included the line,”why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?,” were reported by NJ.com’s Darryl Slater before the 31-16 defeat to the Dolphins.

Evan Neal had a whole lot to say Wednesday. Among his comments, regarding his critics: “Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?” “The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?” Much more here: https://t.co/XRZORuYMuu — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) October 4, 2023

Neal subsequently apologised, mentioning both his “frustrations” and his “regret.”

Neal’s inability to show improvement at Hard Rock Stadium only focused attention on the most obvious problem the Giants are facing along the line. Collins represents an obvious fix at multiple spots.

Veteran’s Flexibility What the Giants Need

Spending his rookie season at left guard means Collins could slot in at a position that’s been a resolving door for the Giants this season. Mark Glowinski hasn’t been able to make the spot his own, but things have been just as sketchy at right guard.

The Giants had been trusting 2022 fifth-round pick Marcus McKethan inside, but he’s been overwhelmed more than once. Like Neal, McKethan’s shaky performances reached a low point against the Dolphins.

As numbers from PFF, cited by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, show, McKethan didn’t merit a grade on “14 pass block snaps.”

Just how bad was the Giants play at right guard alone yesterday: Marcus McKethan (14 pass block snaps) and Jalen Mayfield got a 0.0 PFF pass blocking grade after McKethan was injured. Mayfield was tied for 50th out of 50 qualifying guards this week with a pass block win rate of… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 9, 2023

McKethan was forced out of Week 5’s game with a knee problem, but the numbers show the Giants should already have been thinking about a change. Collins could slide in at guard, although it’s a spot returning Giant Justin Pugh could also fill.

A new-look right side of Pugh and Collins would surely afford Jones more time in the pocket. Alternatively, kicking Collins out to his familiar place at tackle could let Neal shift to the interior and perhaps solve the problems he’s had getting up to speed in the NFL.