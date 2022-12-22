Giants Can Get NFL MVP in Monster QB Trade Proposal

Daniel Jones has played well enough to justify the New York Giants handing the free-agent quarterback a new deal this offseason. Securing a competent, winning starter at football’s most important position is the safe move, but the Giants could opt for risk and mortgage their future to land a legitimate marquee signal-caller.

Lamar Jackson still doesn’t have a long-term contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, but the 2019 NFL MVP could fit perfectly with the Giants. That’s the view of Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, who believes the Giants can snag Jackson by offering a trade package comprised of five draft picks, including three first-round selections.

Bumper Trade Would Redefine Giants

Spielberger’s trade proposal would be determined by the Ravens first using the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. Baltimore using the tag is a “near certainty,” according to Spielberger, and the decision would carry a cap hit of $42.25 million.

It would also enable potential suitors like the Giants to offer “2023 first-, 2024 first-, 2025 first-, 2023 second- and 2024 third-round selections.” That’s an offer any team would find difficult to refuse.

The Ravens would be no different, despite Jackson’s track record and talent. He’s 49-21 as a Raven, per StatMuse, and has been named an All-Pro and made two trips to the Pro Bowl.

Jackson is worth a handsome trade haul, but the obvious cautionary tale for any team giving up this many picks is Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The latter sent five picks, including two first-rounders, and three players to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson, but the returns have been abysmal, per Warren Sharp:

have we EVER seen a QB go downhill as quickly as Russell Wilson???? he threw FORTY (40) TDs in 2020 and led Seattle to a 12-4 record now? he can barely get his offense ONE first down, operates one of the worst offenses in the NFL & has nearly as many INTs as TDs on the year — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 11, 2022

There are a couple of key differences between Wilson joining the Broncos and what the Giants could expect from Jackson. For one thing, Giants’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale knows Jackson well from his own days with the Ravens.

More important is the presence of head coach Brian Daboll, with Spielberger detailing how effectively the former Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator has used Jones’ mobility: “Jones ranks fifth in rushing yards among quarterbacks with the lowest stuff rate (1.7%) thanks to Daboll scheming things up for another mobile quarterback after tapping into Josh Allen’s potential in Buffalo. Daboll and Jackson could be a dynamic offensive duo, and while the Giants also have injury issues and a lack of talent at wide receiver, it can’t be any worse than it was in Baltimore.”

Giants Have Right Structure for Jackson

Jackson would succeed with the Giants thanks to a structure suited to his particular skills. Daboll’s familiarity helping running QBs thrive is the obvious starting point.

It’s helped Jones amass 583 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. One of those scores came against the Detroit Lions in Week 11, when Jones found the end zone on a well-designed sweep:

Jackson has been running plays like these ever since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2018. His speed, elusiveness and knack for finding the end zone have encouraged offensive coordinator Greg Roman to craft a myriad of ways to turn Jackson loose as a runner.

One of the best examples was Jackson’s game-clinching score against the New England Patriots in Week 3. The play featured blocks from pulling left tackle rookie Daniel Faalele (77) and left guard Ben Powers (72):

Lamar's 5th TD of the day. Always so fun watching this guy play. 😈 📺: #BALvsNE on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/jbtc7PI59Y pic.twitter.com/nmm5SStbWo — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

Those blocks gave Jackson two lanes to exploit, either by following the convoy outside or charging through the middle. He took the second option and scored.

Plays like this, combined with Jackson’s athleticism, have helped him average over six yards per rush in four of his six seasons. The drawback is so much running exposes Jackson to more hits, one reason why he’s missed nine games since his rookie year with various injuries, including the PCL strain he’s dealing with this season.

Jackson’s injury history still wouldn’t deter the Giants, not based on how much the franchise has struggled to replace Eli Manning. The bigger drawback would be giving up so many prime draft picks when general manager Joe Schoen still needs to bolster the interior offensive line, inside linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver.

Continuing to go without an elite pass-catcher wouldn’t help Jackson, but Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka could still refine his game as a passer. That’s what they’ve done for Jones, who has posted a career-best 90.5 rating. He’s more accurate and making quicker decisions with the ball.

Jackson would at least be able to rely on a mean defense and running back Saquon Barkley. The latter’s also a free agent but there’s more chance he’d want to return to play alongside Jackson, who would have the first truly bluechip ball-carrier at his disposal.

That much star power can mask a lot of deficiencies in other areas of the roster and still let the Giants compete for a championship in 2023.