Fed Up Giants Super Bowl Champ Takes Aim at Saquon Barkley

There’s no denying that Saquon Barkley’s comeback has been far less than the storybook tale that so many had hoped for. While running behind one of football’s most inept offensive lines certainly doesn’t help, the New York Giants running back has been among the league’s least efficient backs. His 3.5 yards per carry average is tied for 42nd among qualifying running backs (minimum 6.25 rushes per game). Furthermore, he’s failed to eclipse 64 yards rushing in any game this season and has accounted for just two rushing touchdowns over his last 13 games. As the season has progressed, Barkley’s lack of production has led to questions regarding Big Blue’s distribution of touches in their backfield.

Leading up to New York’s Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, USA Today’s Dan Benton called on Devontae Booker to usurp Barkley in the starting lineup — a demand that less than three months ago would have been laughed off. However, it’s not three months ago, it’s nearly the New Year and Benton has his backers, one of whom is former Giants Super Bowl Champion Lawrence Tynes.

Midway through the G-Men’s 34-10 blowout loss to Philly, Tynes took to Twitter calling for Barkley to cede majority ownership of the team’s backfield to Booker. The 2021 NFL scoring leader tweeted out a screenshot of the boxscore comparing the two back’s stat output with the caption “I don’t get this. Let Booker get the majority of the carries.”

I don’t get this. Let Booker get the majority of the carries. pic.twitter.com/Ta4Oj6xsXb — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) December 26, 2021

In the end, Barkley finished the afternoon with 32 yards on 15 carries — a season-low 2.13 yards per tote. As for Booker, he mustered up 27 yards on six attempts for an average of 4.5 yards per carry. Booker is currently averaging exactly 4.5 yards per carry for the third consecutive season. Barkley, on the other hand, has averaged just 3.3 yards per carry over his last 149 rushing attempts dating back to the start of 2020.

