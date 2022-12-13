Giants’ Coach Can Be Reunited With ‘Run-Defender’ Free Agent

Run defense has become as big a problem for the New York Giants as the lack of dynamic wide receivers. Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s unit is now a soft target for any remotely capable rushing attack.

The nadir was reached during Week 14’s 48-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. Big Blue’s NFC East rivals amassed 253 yards and four touchdowns on the ground at MetLife Stadium.

Fixing the problem isn’t easy, but Martindale would surely welcome reuniting with a natural “run-defender” who is still available in free agency. This physical linebacker played for Martindale with the Baltimore Ravens and would add the hard-nosed presence and sure tackling the Giants are missing at the heart of their front seven.

Familiar Face Could Fix Martindale’s Biggest Problem

L.J. Fort remains on the market after tearing his ACL before the 2021 season. Although the injury ended Fort’s time with the Ravens, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the veteran “would make a ton of sense for the New York Giants, who are now struggling to stay in the NFC playoff race. New York came into Week 14 allowing an average of 5.1 yards per rush and could use a run-defender like Fort at the second level.”

Fort played two seasons for Martindale while the latter called the defense in Baltimore in 2019 and ’20. A squat thumper at the heart of Martindale’s units, 6’0″, 232-pounder Fort started 16 games and was in on 88 tackles across two seasons.

Fort showed his physical edge when he stepped up to drop bulldozing running back Derrick Henry during the Ravens Wild-Card playoff win over the Tennessee Titans following the 2020 campaign:

A well-travelled veteran since being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns in 2012, Fort has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers and Eagles.

Fort’s willingness to mix it in the trenches and do the dirty work rebuffing the run is what the Giants need after being steamrolled by the Eagles. Martindale’s D’ was criticized for “embarrassing” tackling and a “lack of effort,” by Mike Jones of The Athletic.

The problem is reflected in bleak statistics. Only the Los Angeles Chargers are allowing the same 5.4 yards per rush as the Giants, while the 15 rushing touchdowns surrendered by Martindale’s group are fifth-most in the NFL.

Martindale must find a way to beef up his run defense before the fragile unit costs the Giants a postseason berth.

Playoffs Depend on Giants Stopping the Run

Any improvements in how the Giants stand up to the run must be obvious during Week 15’s rematch with the Washington Commanders. Both teams battled to a disappointing 20-20 stalemate two weeks ago, but the Giants’ recent 0-3-1 run has allowed the Commanders to overtake them as the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture.

The Giants can still make it with two wins, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, but their remaining schedule isn’t short of good running backs:

The Giants remaining schedule. Need to find 2 wins. Saving grace could be Eagles will have nothing to play for in Week 18. @ Washington

@ Minnesota

vs Indy

@ Eagles — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 12, 2022

Among the tough runners the Giants have to stop are Commanders’ duo Antonio Gibson, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2021 and rookie Brian Robinson. They combined for 135 yards in Week 13 against a Giants defense losing too many physical matchups in the pits.

Martindale needs more of a thumper in the middle of the linebacker corps. Micah McFadden has been playing there, but he was pushed all over the field by the Eagles. So was a defensive line still missing dominant end Leonard Williams.

Fort would add the aggressive, downhill mentality that can fortify an injury-hit defense and possibly push the Giants over the line.