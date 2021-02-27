Former Giants Defender Reported Missing After Surviving Recent Shooting

Louis Nix III, a former defensive lineman for the New York Giants and a collegiate star at Notre Dame, has been reported missing by his mother. According to a missing person report circulating the internet, Nix left his father’s home in Jacksonville, FL at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday (02/23/21) and has not been spotted since. Asked by Ben Becker of Action News Jacksonville if Nix is believed to be in danger, his mother responded, “Yes. This is out of the normal for him.” She added that she “can’t call him because voice mail is full and people he talks to daily have not heard from him.”

The missing person report urges anyone with information regarding Nix’s whereabouts to contact the Jacksonville Sherriff’s office.

Nix Was Shot During an Attempted Robbery in December

Nix was shot at and wounded during a botched robbery attempt back in December. The incident occurred while Nix was putting air in his car’s tires at a gas station near Jacksonville International Airport, per Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report, via WJXT (News4Jax).

In a since-deleted Instagram video, a bandaged up, severely injured Nix posted a clip while being transported to the hospital, uncertain if he would make it.

“Yeah, I just got shot – while putting air in my tires,” Nix said. “So if I don’t make it, I really do love everybody, ‘cuz I can’t contact nobody right now – I love y’all man, if I don’t make it. This is the only way I can tell all my family members. My phone is about to die.”

Nix later tweeted on December 9th, 2020 with a far more promising prognosis.

“I’m alive everyone,” he wrote. “The bullet that hit me ricocheted off my sternum into my lung. Surgery is the next step so keep praying for me. Thank you all for the positive energy and prayers.”

Nix’s mother told Ben Becker that her son had been going to physical therapy and was doing well, adding that she does not believe that this incident is related to the robbery attempt. Yet, she did note that since the shooting, Nix didn’t like going places and watched his surroundings. “She doesn’t believe he [Nix] has enemies,” Becker added.

Nix’s Dominant College Career & 3-Year NFL Run

Nix, 29-years-old, last played in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2016. A former four-star recruit and defensive stalwart at Notre Dame, Nix was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The following year he was claimed off waivers by the Giants, appearing in four games with the team during his lone season in East Rutherford. The Florida native also spent time on the Washington Football Team’s practice squad before lingering knee issues derailed his once-promising NFL career.

Prior to his professional days, Nix was a dominant interior presence for the Fighting Irish from 2010-2013, including helping them reach the National Championship game in 2012. Over his three-year run in South Bend, Nix amassed 122 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Nix’s former head coach at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly, took to Twitter on Saturday to call upon Notre Dame Nation to help in the search for Nix.

“NOTRE DAME Nation: Let’s all do our best to reach out and connect with Louis Nix,” Kelly tweeted. “Louis, let us know you are doing alright or that you may need your NOTRE DAME family and friends for assistance.”

