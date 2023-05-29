Giants Can Sign Turnover Generator on ‘Team-Friendly Deal’

Picking Deonte Banks 24th overall in the 2023 NFL draft was a smart move by the New York Giants, but it’s not the only way to solve the team’s cornerback problem. Marcus Peters is still on the market in free agency and remains a natural fit for a defense called by former Baltimore Ravens’ coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale.

The “Giants could use someone who can generate turnover production after recording only six interceptions last season,” according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. Peters has a solid track record as a turnover generator, a quality that goes well with the heavy pressure created via Martindale’s sophisticated blitz schemes.

Putting a three-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro alongside Banks and Adoree’ Jackson would turn cornerback into a team strength. Yet, Knox believes “the Giants would, however, have to land Peters on a team-friendly deal, as they have just $4.6 million in cap space available.”

It’s a scenario general manager Joe Schoen ought to explore since the Giants compete in an NFC East division loaded with some of the NFL’s elite wide receivers.

30-Year-Old is Proven Commodity Giants Need

Peters’ credentials as an interception machine are first rate. He has 32 career picks to his credit and tied for the league lead in INTs as a rookie for the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2015.

Returning takeaways for touchdowns hasn’t been a problem for Peters, who found the end zone twice on Martindale’s watch in 2019. His big plays included this pick-six against the Seattle Seahawks.

In his first game with the @Ravens… A 67-yard PICK-6 for @MarcusPeters! 💯 #BALvsSEA 📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/05xqNlWVig — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Playing in off-man coverage and breaking on the ball has long been a hallmark of Peters’ opportunistic playing style. Unfortunately, a torn ACL that cost the veteran the entire 2021 season may have taken away some of his natural ball-hawk skills.

Peters returned in 2022, but played like a shell of his former self, allowing a 64.3 completion percentage and seven touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. One of those scores was surrendered against Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

While there’s no shame in being beaten by Hill, the premier deep threat in the game, the play highlighted how Peters appeared to have lost a step last season. Nonetheless, the Giants could offer the right environment for the eight-year pro to get back on track.

Especially since there’s an obvious space for Peters on the depth chart.

Giants Still Need Cornerback Help

The present state of the team’s cornerback situation reveals how much the Giants are counting on Banks to transform things. It’s a risk, particularly if the rookie takes time getting up to speed.

That’s how things have appeared during OTAs, when “Banks did not work with the starters” during a practice session open to the media, according to NJ.com’s Darryl Slater. Although Slater believes it’s a good thing “Martindale apparently isn’t handing Banks the starting job,” the eventual plan is surely for the rookie to be in main lineup on Day 1, despite concerns about his ball skills.

Banks will likely start alongside Jackson, a 27-year-old who can play at a high level when healthy. Jackson has talent, but he’s also scheduled to be a free agent in 2024.

The contract situation, along with a lengthy injury history, means the Giants extending Jackson’s stay at MetLife Stadium wouldn’t “make much sense,” in the view of ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Yeah, don’t think from a business perspective this would make much sense. Jackson’s missed games each of the last four seasons, 29 games total over that span. https://t.co/9wpz3Gksp1 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 24, 2023

Jackson may be playing on borrowed time, but options begin to look suspect beyond him. Darnay Holmes, Amani Oruwariye, Cor’Dale Flott and Rodarius Williams are the notable names in reserve, but there’s a lack of marquee playmakers to combat the gifted wideouts within the division.

Those pass-catchers include A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for the Philadelphia Eagles, CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks of the Dallas Cowboys, as well as Washington Commanders’ trio Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel.

The Giants need as many proven corners comfortable in man coverage as they can get to win one-on-one matchups against these passing attacks, while Martindale sends waves of pressure up front.