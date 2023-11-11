Giants’ Starter Named ‘Biggest Surprise’ in Disappointing Season

Looking for the positives in the New York Giants’ 2-7 start to the 2023 NFL season is true glass half full stuff. It’s not easy finding a positive, but inside linebacker Micah McFadden has made the most of working his way into a surprising role as a starter.

He’s the choice of Pro Football Focus’ Thomas Valentine as the “biggest surprise” for the Giants: “McFadden has been a bright spot at linebacker. He has the third-most pressures on the team (11), the third-most tackles (36) and a solid 76.1 run-defense grade.”

Those numbers are proof McFadden is enjoying a breakout season. His good fortune has been aided by a couple of notable factors.

Micah McFadden Taking Advantage of 2 Things

The first factor involves the misfortune of one of McFadden’s teammates. One of the starting inside linebacker spots was supposed to be filled by veteran Jarrad Davis, but the 28-year-old was lost for the season after undergoing knee surgery during OTAs.

Davis’ injury woes created a spot for McFadden to fill. The second-year pro took the responsibility well, despite a few early struggles.

McFadden has steadily refined his game and become one of the highest-graded linebackers in the league, per PFF NY Giants.

Micah McFadden: 90.6 PFF grade since week 6 3rd among all LBs in the NFL 😤 pic.twitter.com/q7KPOqzEK7 — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) November 6, 2023

No. 41 has shown significant improvement in every area, particularly pass coverage. He’s allowing 4.9 receiving yards per times targeted, compared with 9.2 yards as a rookie, per Pro Football Reference.

McFadden has also been more active in the blitz schemes favored by defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. The play-caller has blitzed McFadden 34 times through eight starts.

Although he’s wrecking offenses trying to air it out, McFadden still makes most of his impact against the run. His eight tackles for loss are tied for second on the team.

One of those stopes behind the line of scrimmage came against Josh Jacobs during Week 9’s 30-6 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. McFadden’s recognition, downhill pursuit and form tackle were all highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Micah McFadden flew into the Raiders' backfield untouched for this TFL pic.twitter.com/1M0PxCJSJl — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 6, 2023

Plays like this, out of the Giants’ base 3-4 look, are only possible with two quality middle linebackers at the heart of Martindale’s defense. The second of those linebackers is making McFadden’s job easier.

Giants ‘Biggest Surprise’ Thriving Next to Bobby Okereke

McFadden is thriving, but a large part of his improvement is attributable to playing next to Bobby Okereke. The latter was the Giants’ big-ticket addition during free agency, and Okereke has lived up to the $40 million contract he received.

McFadden can freelance because Okereke is behind him to clean up when needed. That’s what No. 58 did with this solid hit on Jacobs after McFadden had attacked on a run blitz, highlighted by Justin Penik of Talkin’ Giants.

Bobby Okereke BOOM pic.twitter.com/SDpHR8KxRF — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) November 5, 2023

This is the perfect example of how the Giants’ inside ‘backers complement one another. No 3-4 defense can succeed without this level of symmetry between the men in the middle.

McFadden’s ascent has ensured Okereke doesn’t need to be a one man band. It’s also a bonus return from a fifth-round pick in 2022.

Not many members of Big Blue will emerge with credit from this season, but McFadden is one player the Giants should plan to keep for the long haul.