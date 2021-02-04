Michael Irvin Identifies Which Top Free-Agent WR Giants Must Sign

During his playing days, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin readily made Sundays a living hell for New York Giants fans. Now well into retirement, the Hall of Fame pass-catcher, infamously dubbed “The Playmaker,” would like to supply his former nemesis with a quality playmaker of their own.

With free agency quickly approaching, the Giants are bound to be in the receiver market. A good market to be in might we add. Stars like Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin, and budding talents such as Corey Davis and Curtis Samuel, are all set to hit the open market this spring. All of whom, at one time or another, have been floated as potential Giants targets.

Yet, when Irvin was recently asked which soon-to-be free agent wide receiver would be a good fit for Big Blue, he passed on the highly-touted names above. While he did name drop A-Rob as “another” option, Irvin chose to zero in on big-bodied Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay as the guy for New York to pursue.

“They should absolutely try to get that kid,” Irvin said, via NJ.com. “I think he would make a huge difference and give the Giants something that they need from wide receiver position. Allen Robinson is another guy that may be coming, but a guy like Golladay would be big in New York.”

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!