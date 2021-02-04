Michael Irvin Identifies Which Top Free-Agent WR Giants Must Sign

During his playing days, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin readily made Sundays a living hell for New York Giants fans. Now well into retirement, the Hall of Fame pass-catcher, infamously dubbed “The Playmaker,” would like to supply his former nemesis with a quality playmaker of their own.
With free agency quickly approaching, the Giants are bound to be in the receiver market. A good market to be in might we add. Stars like Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin, and budding talents such as Corey Davis and Curtis Samuel, are all set to hit the open market this spring. All of whom, at one time or another, have been floated as potential Giants targets.
Yet, when Irvin was recently asked which soon-to-be free agent wide receiver would be a good fit for Big Blue, he passed on the highly-touted names above. While he did name drop A-Rob as “another” option, Irvin chose to zero in on big-bodied Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay as the guy for New York to pursue.
“They should absolutely try to get that kid,” Irvin said, via NJ.com. “I think he would make a huge difference and give the Giants something that they need from wide receiver position. Allen Robinson is another guy that may be coming, but a guy like Golladay would be big in New York.”
Kurt Warner Calls for More Offensive Talent
Former Giants quarterback Kurt Warner essentially echoed his NFL Network colleague’s take on New York’s rather inept offense. While the Hall of Fame signal-caller may have not name-dropped potential solutions to their issues, Warner believes that supplying quarterback Daniel Jones with legitimate weapons is a definite priority for the organization.
“I think the Giants from top to bottom, especially with Saquon (Barkley) not playing as much these last couple years, they don’t necessarily have those household names of guys that you can count on or the number one guy that you can depend on as a quarterback,” Warner said. “I definitely think that’s a priority for this football team.”
Kenny Golladay & the Giants Continue to be Linked
While Golladay has been dominating diminutive-sized cornerbacks out in the NFC North for quite some time, the 6-foot-4-inch, 214-pound wide receiver really didn’t get on Giants fans’ radars until this past season’s trade deadline. That was when reports surfaced of the team inquiring about swinging a deal to obtain the services of the 2019 Pro Bowl selection.
While a deal clearly never materialized, the Golladay-Giants rumor mill certainly did.
Golladay has commonly been placed atop New York’s hypothetical offseason wish list, and it’s easy to see why. For starters, his frame would present the Giants with their first prototypical outside threat in recent memory.
His size also makes him one of the league’s most feared red zone threats. In 2019, Golladay was the NFL’s leader in receiving touchdowns with 11. For reference, no Giants wideout exceeded three receiving touchdowns this season, while Odell Beckham’s 10 touchdowns in 2016 is the last time a Giants pass-catcher has recorded double-digit touchdowns in a season.
If Golladay does find his way to East Rutherford, it won’t be cheap. Pro Football Focus currently has New York doling out a massive four year, $85 million contract to Golladay if Detroit doesn’t franchise him this offseason.
