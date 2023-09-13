Respected Radio Host Takes Ill Advised Shot At Brian Daboll

The Giants took a beating on the field Sunday night and the beating has continued with the fans and media this week. On Monday afternoon ESPN NY Radio Host and long-time Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay took yet another shot at head coach Brian Daboll.

In a very uncharacteristic move, Kay got caught up in a rumor of a wild party hosted by Daboll at his New Jersey home on Saturday Sept 9, the day before his teams lackluster game against the Cowboys.

“I have it on good authority that Brian Daboll had a huge party at his house on Saturday night. This is truth” Kay said Monday. “You’re not throwing a big party if you’re about to get your butt kicked by the Cowboys. So, this took everybody by surprise and that’s what’s scary. Nobody expected this sort of blowout. They thought that they were going to play with them and they didn’t even show up.”

“That scares me guys. That shows me that they don’t even know their own team. There’s no way the head coach of a team throws a huge party like that the night before the opener if they think that there’s a chance that they’re going to get blown out. They just don’t do that.”

Daboll did have a party, but it was for his six year old son’s birthday.

Ever the professional, Kay immediately took to the airwaves to apologize for the mistake and even called himself “a complete ass”.

“I need to make a heartfelt apology to Brian Daboll,” Kay said. “I found out after, and I should have done more work, I’m a complete ass for doing this, and I feel sorry for any pain I might have caused that family by insinuating anything.”

Michael Kay messes up tip on Brian Daboll party before Giants blowout: ‘I was an ass’ https://t.co/3lZrabJRiQ pic.twitter.com/ykzsYYbPmu — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 13, 2023

Fans and Media Continue to Rip Giants

It has been a long week already and it’s only Wednesday. The staff and team are moving on, but the backlash from fans and media continues.

Bobby Skinner from Jomboy Media and the popular Giants content team Talkin’ Giants was very upset that QB Daniel Jones was still in the game down 40-0 in the 4th quarter.

These are the hits Daniel Jones took while down 40-0. pic.twitter.com/sonq4wfB9t — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 11, 2023

Giants Super Fan Joe “License Plate Guy” Ruback boasts a large social media following of loyal Giants fans and he laid out the harsh truth in a tweet on Monday:

Hardest part for me is admitting the "gap" is most certainly still there. Not gonna freak after 1 game BUT, well you know. Giants not only got wolloped by hated Dallas, the Eagles are better than Dallas.

Giants have been outscored 78-7 in their last 2 games. Eagles & Cowboys ugh — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) September 11, 2023

There were some positive vibes towards the team this week, Alex Wilson from Empire Sports Media highlighted the above average play of rookie corner Deonte Banks, whom he said played “fantastic” and “absolutely locked down his assignments”.

The Giants sucked yesterday but watch Deonte Banks, this kid was a fantastic. Absolutely locked down his assignments and even helped out others before the cramps kicked in. 🎥@nickfalato pic.twitter.com/LCydH9Tt73 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 11, 2023

Giants Continue to Monitor LT Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas suffered an apparent hamstring injury in the game Sunday when he chased after the blocked FG in the first quarter. Later in the quarter, the 24 year old Left Tackle looked injured as he ran after the Cowboys CB DaRon Bland during an interception return.

Andrew Thomas injured his hamstring trying to run down the blocked FG.

The #Giants brought him right back on the field.

Next series, FOCUS on No. 78 on the INT return👀

How do you watch this on tape and think "let's bring our second-most valuable player back on for 30+ min" 😡 pic.twitter.com/3ReBsDIaew — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) September 11, 2023

The report from Jordan Raanan of ESPN said Thomas’s hamstring injury isn’t thought to be serious enough to warrant a spot on IR, but it could be very possible he miss some time. Thomas did not practice Wednesday September 13 and is listed as day to day for the game Sunday in Arizona.

The Giants injury report on Wednesday was “pretty extensive” according to Raanan. Thomas and TE Darren Waller did not participate while CB Deonte Banks (calf), LB Cam Brown (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), K Graham Gano (right ankle), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), T Matt Peart (elbow) and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) were limited.