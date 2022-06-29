Michael Strahan Raves About Team’s Direction Under New Management

Having team legends and former champions on your side is definitely one way to begin your tenure.

The new-look New York Giants coaching staff and front office appear to be making connections with some team greats from the past according to Giants legend Michael Strahan. Interviewed on June 28th during the Tiki And Tierney radio show, the Super Bowl champion expressed good feelings about the direction of the franchise under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. After Tiki Barber, a Giants legend himself expressed being encouraged by the direction of the club, Strahan agreed and added some context.

Michael Strahan joined Tiki Barber earlier and talked about the new vibe of the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/hvoJ1OQODZ — TikiAndTierneyWFAN (@TikiAndTierney) June 28, 2022

Strahan’s admission of being “bothered” by recent coaches not reaching out to former players is a sentiment that Barber agreed with, in a sign of how past coaches led the Giants to lose their way. The 50-year-old made an appearance at OTAs earlier this month, taking in a practice session. He was seen walking side-by-side with GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both in their first years with the team.

Strahan played 15 seasons in the NFL, all with the Giants, making seven Pro Bowls, earning four First-Team All-Pro selections, and winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2001. That season, he set the record for most sacks in a season at 22.5, a record which was tied by T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Strahan concluded his illustrious career after leading the Giants to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in 2008. He’s found great success in a second career, turning to the world of television where he currently works for Fox‘s NFL coverage as well as appearing on ABC as a host of Good Morning America, among other projects.

Strahan Further Details Thibodeaux Connection

Much has been made of Strahan’s immediate connection with Giants’ top pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux revealed a congratulatory text from Strahan on draft night and explained his admiration for the team legend, saying “I knew he was going to be my mentor before I even thought about the Giants, so life always comes full circle”. During the yesterday’s interview, Strahan revealed the details of his introduction to Thibodeaux, which happened while the stud rookie was in school at the University of Oregon. Explaining that former baseball player Harold Reynolds introduced the two, Strahan revealed he frequently texted Thibodeaux during his college tenure. He gave Thibodeaux a major vote of confidence, stating “I believe we got a good pick who’s going to bring some joy to Giants fans for some years to come”

Strahan Reveals Surprise Connection

Another interesting tidbit from Strahan’s interview on Tiki And Tierney was a surprise connection that he set up. “Brian Daboll reached out to me last week,” he said, “and asked me for Jimmy Johnson’s number”. Johnson, of course, is the Hall-of-Fame head coach who works alongside Strahan on Fox’s NFL coverage. Johnson, 78, coached the Dallas Cowboys to a pair of Super Bowl titles in the 1990s.

Strahan further revealed Bill Belichick and Sean Payton are among some of the coaches that have spent time with Jimmy Johnson in Florida picking his brain about football. Seems like another win for Daboll.