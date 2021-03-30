Giants Legend Michael Strahan Says Goodbye to Signature Tooth Gap [WATCH]

Whether you know him from his storied 15-year New York Giants career where he earned seven Pro Bowl nods and hoisted a Lombardi Trophy, or his widely successful transition to beloved on-screen personality, Michael Strahan and his signature gap has become one of the most well-recognized celebrities walking the planet.

Yet, it looks as if Strahan’s signature look may have just taken a drastic turn.

Michael Strahan Shares Gap-Less Teeth in Twitter Video

On Tuesday, March 30th, two days before April Fool’s Day, Strahan took to Twitter to share a video captioned “I did it. #GoodbyeGap.” In the clip, the NFL’s single-season sack record-holder can be seen undergoing a procedure that he claims has been “50 years in the making.”

The procedure? Seemingly to close Strahan’s famous tooth gap. Have a look:

Unsurprisingly, fans were uncertain how to grasp the concept of Strahan’s new grill. Many believe the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is simply playing an extended practical joke on his followers. Others believe Strahan’s new look is here to stay. While the rest of his fans are simply shellshocked.

Either way, it’s clear Strahan had one person in mind before undergoing the procedure, “himself.” And by his reaction — “I love it, holy f***” — he’s clearly a fan of how things panned out.

Strahan Was Previously Opposed to Repairing His Gap

We are simply going to have to wait and see until Strahan steps out into the public eye whether this is real or rather just one large ruse. However, one thing we do know is that this wouldn’t have been the first time he’s thought about closing his tooth gap.

“I was really close to closing it up,” Strahan told ELLE’s Mickey Rapkin back in 2012. I was at the dentist having him do mock-ups. I thought about it, man.

However, ultimately Strahan decided to stick with his “not-perfect” look at the time.

“I was in my twenties. I was playing with the Giants. There’s so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix everything now,” he noted. “For me, I made the conscious effort to say ‘This is who I am.’ I’m not perfect. I don’t want to try to be perfect. At this point, I don’t think my kids would recognize me without it. They’d be like, ‘Who is this stranger in the house? Call 911!'”

