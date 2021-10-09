Giants Named ‘Potential Landing Spot’ for Ex-Chiefs All-Pro

While Andrew Thomas’ rising play over the first quarter of the regular season has rightfully garnered headlines, the New York Giants offensive line is far from a polished group. Long-term injuries have decimated the interior of the group, leaving the team to trot out four different offensive line combinations in as many weeks.

At the tackle position, Nate Solder has managed to keep second-year pro Matt Peart on the bench — which likely says more about Peart (and the team’s presumptive lack of faith in him) than it does about Solder. Thomas, on the other hand, is playing at an All-Pro level but is currently dealing with a foot injury that could at the very least sideline him for Week 5’s bout with the Dallas Cowboys.

With lingering concerns across their starting five, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has zeroed in on veteran right tackle Mitchell Schwartz as a potential plug-and-play in-season addition that could be of good service for the G-Men:

Schwartz is still a major asset at one of the game’s most important positions when healthy. He earned a respectable 74.7 grade from PFF last year and scored at least an 84.0 mark in each of the two seasons prior. There is no shortage of clubs that could benefit from Schwartz’s presence. The Giants have lost two starters for a lengthy amount of time after Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux went down with injuries. Right tackle Nate Solder has played poorly after sitting out the 2020 campaign, earning a 51.5 PFF grade.

Schwartz’s resume speaks for itself. A three-time second-team All-Pro selection and a one-time first-teamer over his five-year run in Kansas City, the Cal product has long been perceived as one of the best in the business at his position. However, don’t take my word for it, take the word of former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller. The Denver Broncos star recently joined Colin Cowherd for an interview where he surprised the host by naming Schwartz as the toughest offensive lineman matchup of his career.

I think the toughest challenge for me was Mitchell Schwartz. You wouldn’t expect it. I think Mitchell Schwartz having a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes that could really play to his angles… I had the toughest time with Mitchell Schwartz. I’m really surprised he’s not on a team right now. Any move I would try, he would be sitting on it. Any good rush I would have, Patrick Mahomes would trump that or scramble or throw the ball away. But playing Mitchell Schwartz and the Kansas City Chiefs was always tough for me. And it’s shocking to me that Mitchell Schwartz is not on a team right now, because I know he still has some good football left.