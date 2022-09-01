5 NFL Waiver Claims Who Will Make Big Impact In 2022

For the most part, NFL rosters are now set, practice squads are practically full, and teams are turning their attention to opening weekend, after scouring the waiver wire following final cuts.

Some players were claimed off the waiver wire, immediately placed on 53-man rosters, while others were signed to the practice squad. But, just because a player begins on the practice squad doesn’t mean they won’t have a major impact on their new team, and in some cases, that impact might be felt immediately.

Here’s a look at five players either claimed off waivers, or added to practice squads, who have the chance to play key roles in 2022:

WR Ty Johnson, claimed by Houston Texans

The Buccaneers’ decision to move on from Johnson, who Tampa chose in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft was one of the bigger surprises around the league, and Johnson has the opportunity to step in immediately as a key contributor in Houston.

Johnson failed to beat out the likes of Jaelon Darden, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman in a loaded Buccaneers wide receiver room. But, he lands in Houston where his only competition for the No. 3 wide receiver job is Chris Moore, who caught just 21 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Standing 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Johnson offers plenty of upside, after catching 36 passes for 360 yards last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Tom Brady had an 87 passer rating when targeting Johnson, so the 24-year-old could strike a quick rapport with second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

S Tony Jefferson, signed to New York Giants practice squad

Just because a player arrives on the practice squad, doesn’t mean he stays off the active roster for very long, and that seems like the most likely outcome for Tony Jefferson, after signing with the Giants’ practice squad on Wednesday.

All signs point to Jefferson being promoted to the active roster for Week 1.

Jefferson is a familiar face to Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, having spent three seasons in Baltimore as one of the leaders in the secondary. Splitting time between the Ravens and San Francisco 49ers last season, Jefferson produced 18 total tackles and one sack.

Quarterbacks rarely threw Jefferson’s direction, and when they did, Pro Football Focus points out Jefferson held opponents to a meager 73.8 passer rating.

Reunited with Martindale, there is a very real chance Jefferson climbs the depth chart, perhaps as high as the Giants’ No. 3 safety job, behind starters Julian Love and rising Xavier McKinney.

TE Devin Asiasi, claimed by Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end was one of the Bengals’ lone remaining weaknesses on offense, around star quarterback Joe Burrow, and the reigning AFC Champions mined a potentially immediate impact player off the waiver wire.

To date, Asiasi’s production has not matched his physical upside, catching just two passes for 39 yards in nine career games for the New England Patriots.

Asiasi struggled to climb the depth chart in New England, especially after the Patriots added veterans Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry last offseason, but arrives in Cincinnati with the opportunity to become Joe Burrow’s security blanket on underneath routes. Hayden Hurst is the only currently fully healthy tight end on the Bengals’ roster, so Asiasi could see significant snaps in the opener against Pittsburgh.

OL Jack Anderson, claimed by New York Giants

It shouldn’t be a surprise to find an Eagles offensive lineman on this list, given the Eagles’ track record of developing high-level talent at the position.

One division rival’s luxury is another’s treasure, and that’s what Anderson has the chance to be, moving up the turnpike to East Rutherford, and the New York Giants.

Anderson, 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, was originally chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh-round of the 2021 NFL Draft prior to being released and signed by the Eagles, has the potential to be a stalwart along the interior. Playing 81 snaps in Philadelphia last season, Anderson didn’t allow a single sack, surrendered just one quarterback pressure, and garnered a 71 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Giants’ interior offensive line depth was decimated by injuries this summer, and with guard/center Shane Lemieux placed on injured reserve, Ben Bredeson is all that stands between Anderson and starting the season opener. It seems like there is potential for Anderson to secure the starting job immediately, which would be tremendous value for general manager Joe Schoen and the Giants.

TE Noah Togiai, signed to Philadelphia Eagles practice squad

Similarly to offensive line, tight end is a position the Eagles have had much success mining and developing, including the likes of Pro Bowl caliber pass catchers Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Keeping Togiai in the tight end pipeline is a victory for general manager Howie Roseman, head coach Nick Sirianni, and the Eagles. Especially because Togiai has shown tremendous prowess as a blocker, and had a strong summer as a receiving option in the Eagles’ offense during training camp practices and the preseason.

After catching seven passes for 46 yards during the preseason, Togiai was among the Eagles’ roster cuts to get down to 53 players, but returns on the practice squad.