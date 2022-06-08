Giants Working Out Multiple Players During Minicamp

With mandatory minicamp in full swing, the New York Giants have been getting looks at a number of players who could potentially join the squad for the upcoming regular season. In an unusual move, the team is working out veteran players during the mandatory minicamp, to the surprise of a number of reporters, including NJ.com’s Art Stapleton, who first confirmed the news.

Clarification: Doss and Ford are here as tryouts, which I didn’t think was a thing for mandatory minicamp. https://t.co/OiLWy1N1IF — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 7, 2022

Keelan Doss went undrafted in 2019 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. That season, the 26-year-old wide receiver started two games and played eight in total, recording 11 receptions for 133 yards. After making just one appearance during the 2020 season and recording no receptions, he was released. Doss spent the 2021 season on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets before this opportunity with the Giants.

Joining Doss at minicamp is the aforementioned Isaiah Ford, another wide receiver in hopes of sticking around for the upcoming season. Also 26 years old, Ford is the more experienced player, having four seasons of NFL action under his belt. After being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round back in 2017, he spent his rookie season out with a knee injury. He finally made his debut in 2018. In his four seasons with the Dolphins, Ford recorded 63 receptions for 681 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came last season. Should it come down to one or the other for the Giants, Ford would seem the favorite to stick around, considering they’re both the same age with Ford having more experience.

Tight ends also in the mix

The club is also working out a pair of tight ends, with Art Stapleton once again reporting that Jaeden Graham joined Ford and Doss at minicamp, while the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported former Browns tight end Stephen Carlson was also present. Graham, 26, went undrafted out of Yale before signing with the Falcons in 2018. Spending that season as a reserve, he finally debuted with the team in 2019, playing in 16 games each of the ensuing two seasons. His 2019 campaign was by the far the more productive one, as he recorded 9 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. He was placed on injured reserve last season before leaving Atlanta and landing at Giants camp.

Stephen Carlson, meanwhile, was also an undrafted Ivy leaguer, hailing from Princeton University. The 25-year-old spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns before tearing his ACL during the preseason last year. During his tenure with the Browns, he played in 27 games and started seven, making six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. His time at Giants camp was a quick one, however as The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported his workout didn’t result in a signing.

One final newcomer at minicamp

One additional player was overlooked as a new face at minicamp. Dan Duggan later reported defensive tackle Kobe Smith was also in attendance working out for the Giants. Smith, 23, signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 after going undrafted out of South Carolina, In 2021 he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad, spending two seasons there before being waived this past May. Smith has yet to see in-game action, but played four seasons with the Gamecocks, recording 84 total tackles and a pair of sacks in 48 games played.