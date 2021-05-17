Joe Judge ‘Fully Intends’ for 3x-Super Bowl Champ to be a Giant in 2021

Free-agent Nate Ebner is currently training for a tryout to earn a spot on the 12-man United States National Rugby Team that will compete in the Tokyo Olympics come the Summer of 2021. Yet, when it’s time for the New York Giants to buckle their chinstraps come Week 1 against the Denver Broncos in MetLife, head coach Joe Judge fully expects to have his special teams ace at his disposal.

“Technically Nate is a free agent right now, but we fully intend for him to be a member of the Giants,” Judge told reporters during the team’s rookie minicamp. “He has to go through Olympic rugby training and we’re supporting him with that.” The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here! Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Judge Has Gone Through a Similar Experience With Ebner in the Past

Prior to Judge being named Big Blue’s head coach and before Ebner was named the team’s special teams captain, the two worked hand-in-hand in Foxborough for eight seasons, helping guide the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl victories.

Five years ago, Ebner was a participant in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio and didn’t return to Patriots’ practice until August 16th. However, that didn’t stop him from having arguably the most prolific campaign of his nine-year playing career.

“That’s an experience I’ve been through with him before,” said Judge. “Actually, he returned from the Olympics in 2016 and had a tremendous year for us. So, I’ve gone through this before with him. I understand exactly how his training applies, rugby and can lead into football, and look, honestly it was one of his most productive years ever.” A special teams maven during his time with the Patriots, Ebner posted a career-high 19 tackles during 2016, while playing 80% of the team’s special teams snaps — second only to his 81% snaps played for the Giants in 2020. His efforts in 2016 earned his second-team All-Pro honors.