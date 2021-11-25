Giants Place Former All-Pro, Special Teams Ace on IR & Sign Ex-Chiefs Tight End

The New York Giants placed special teamer and reserve safety Nate Ebner on injured reserve on Wednesday, November 24th. The former second-team All-Pro selection has not appeared in a game since Week 7, as he’s dealt with lingering ankle and knee injuries. In his second season with the Giants, Ebner did not re-sign with the team until early September after withdrawing from Olympic rugby sevens contention due to injury.

A former special teams stalwart with the New England Patriots, the Ohio Native captured three Super Bowl titles during his eight-year run in Foxborough. In six games this season, Ebner has logged 134 snaps on special teams (82%). Set to turn 33 years old on December 14th, he will once again be a free agent next offseason.

Giants Make a Flurry of Moves at Tight End

Filling Ebner’s spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster will be tight end Chris Myarick, who was a free agent signing from the Giants’ practice squad. Myarick has appeared in four games with Big Blue this season, logging offensive snaps in two. A former undrafted free agent out of Temple, Myarick spent time with the Miami Dolphins last season. His addition comes at a time when fellow tight ends Kaden Smith and Kyle Rudolph are dealing with injuries.

Smith has been hampered with a knee injury for the majority of the season and was sidelined in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers. Rudolph is currently listed with an ankle injury on the team’s injury report heading into a divisional bout with the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran pass-catcher has appeared in every game for the Giants this season and is tied for second on the team with one receiving touchdown — I know, sad.

For further reinforcement at the position, the team brought Jake Hausmann back to the practice squad. Released earlier this month, this now marks Hausmann’s fourth stint with the organization this season. Hausmann will be joined on the practice squad by Deon Yelder, who the team added on Thanksgiving morning, via Giants.com’s Dan Salomone.

Yelder, 25, was part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2019 Super Bowl team. Appearing in five games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, he’s also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and Tennessee Titans throughout his career.

A former third-team All-Conference USA selection at Western Kentucky, Yelder has hauled in 11 receptions for 86 yards over his four-year NFL tenure.

Logan Ryan’s Availability vs. Eagles Trending Down Although to no prevail, the Giants held out hope up until the last second that they could get Logan Ryan on the football field last Monday night. So much so, they went to the extent of packing his equipment for the trip to Tampa Bay. However, fast-forward halfway through the following practice week, and the team’s second-leading tackler remains sidelined, via the team’s official website: Safety and defensive co-captain Logan Ryan remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. ‘Hasn’t really moved any closer on the testing as far as getting back in,’ Judge said. ‘Still has a window of time, so we’ll see where that goes.’