Giants Make Final Decision on Nate Solder’s Future: Report

After much speculation, Nate Solder is set to return to East Rutherford.

With free agency just days away and the New York Giants slim on cap space, the veteran offensive tackle has been widely perceived as a likely cap casualty — clearly, the team had different plans.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Solder has agreed in principle to a reworked deal. The two sides are still hammering out the final details, but barring any last-minute setbacks, the two-time Super Bowl Champion is primed to return to the Giants for the 2021 season.

