New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is back and ready to go.

The New York Giants are heading into training camp with one of their key players at 100%. Kadarius Toney is all systems go as camp gets underway. The second-year pass catcher is a full participant in this year’s training camp.

After off-season knee surgery, Toney was forced to miss the Giant’s off-season team activities. Many were unsure about his health heading into camp. There was even a belief that he could have ended up on the physically unable to participate list at some point. But clearly, he is ready to go.

During the Giant’s initial training camp press conference, Head Coach Brian Daboll had a lot to say regarding Toney and his overall health.

Kadarius Toney is expected to be a full participant in practice: pic.twitter.com/40djMC9CwI — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 27, 2022

Daboll spoke highly of Toney, saying, “KT has been great. I wasn’t here last year or anything like that. He’s done the rehab he’s needed to do. He’s been working hard in the meeting rooms. The plan and we’re not talking about injuries from what we did in the spring, but the plan was set in place. And uh, he’s out here without a red jersey, ready to practice.”

With Toney heading into the season fully healthy, he should play a big role in this Giants offense.

He was limited to just 10 games during his rookie season, and his overall playing time varied weekly. He finished the season with 39 receptions for 420 yards and zero touchdowns.

But within this new offense, it looks like things could already be changing for the second-year receiver.

Kadarius Toney with the TD grab over Aaron Robinson. Look out! pic.twitter.com/KPLVQrQ2Vo — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 27, 2022

With a receiving core of Toney, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton, the Giants could have one of the better receiving rooms in the NFL. Adding running back Saquon Barkley to the mix will help make the unit even better.

Nearly 100% healthy roster

After being plagued by injuries last season, this Giants team appears to be nearly fully healthy. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney all missed time during the off-season. But they all managed to avoid landing on the physically unable to perform list heading into training camp.

Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is coming off of a quick stint on the physically unable to perform list after dealing with a quad injury. He should be all systems go for the rest of training camp as he looks to be a big piece of this offense heading into the season.

Having all of these players healthy will be essential to the Giant’s success this season. The NFC East could very well be up for grabs and any team could win it. If the Giants hope to bring it home, they will need to be at full strength.

Who is still dealing with injuries?

While much of this roster is fully healthy, there are still a few players who aren’t ready to go. As noted, Bellinger was activated off of the physically unable to perform list today. But the Giants still have several other players who remain on the list.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, offensive tackle Matt Peart, and center Nick Gates are all currently on the list.

Second-year edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is currently on the non-football injury list. The Giants will hope to get him back soon as he will be a crucial piece of their defensive front this season.