Meet The Make-A-Wish Kid Who Will Announce Giants’ Pick

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night, and the New York Giants have a special guest ready to announce their selection with the No. 5 pick.

His name is Sam Prince, and he’s getting the opportunity to announce New York’s first-round pick through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Sam is a Giants fan from North Caldwell, N.J., who has battled a heart condition and received a heart transplant.

Here’s a video of Sam learning that he will be joining NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage in Las Vegas to announce the fifth-overall pick, via the Giants’ official Twitter account:

Sam, your wish has been granted 💙 Our @WishNJ friend Sam Prince's wish was to announce a Draft pick live from Las Vegas. This week, we surprised him with the exciting news! pic.twitter.com/fsS2864yqO — New York Giants (@Giants) April 27, 2022

In the video, Sam is sitting in an office at Giants headquarters with general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and legendary quarterback Eli Manning.

“I need somebody who knows what the heck they’re doing, that I can rely on, to go to Las Vegas to make this pick for me,” Schoen says to Sam.

“What do you think about that?” Daboll chimes in.

“Yes, sir!” Sam replies enthusiastically.

From there, it’s all handshakes and hugs and smiles as Schoen presents Sam with a custom Giants jersey with the No. 1 and the name “PRINCE” on the back.

The Giants then replied to the video with four photos of Sam during his recent visit to the Giants facility.

Sam’s journey to the NFL Draft will be documented as part of ESPN’s “My Wish” series, set to be released this summer. Regardless of the player they end up taking with Pick No. 5, the Giants made the right call with having Sam announce it.

Who’s Name Will Sam Call on Thursday Night?

After months of mock drafts, we’re finally going to see the real thing on Thursday night. There are lots of scenarios floating around, but most of them have the Giants addressing needs along the offensive line and on defense with the No. 5 pick and the No. 7 pick.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN released his final mini-mock on Twitter, and it has the Giants landing Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the fifth-overall pick and Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross with the seventh-overall pick.

It's officially draft day! My mini-mock (no trades even though Giants want to move pick 7): 1. Jags – Travon Walker

2. Lions – Aiden Hutchnison

3. Texans – Ikem Ekwonu

4. Jets – Jermaine Johnson

5. Giants – Sauce Gardner

6. Panthers – Evan Neal

7. Giants – Charles Cross — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 28, 2022

Raanan has Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, who’s also a popular prospect among Giants fans, going to the Carolina Panthers at Pick No. 6 — sandwiched between New York’s two first-round picks.

It remains to be seen whether the Giants will try to trade back at No. 7, but after promising the announcement of Pick No. 5 to a kid from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, we can safely assume New York will stay put and draft the best player available with that selection.

Eagles Also Welcoming Special Guests For Round 1

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only other team that invited special guests to help them make their first-round pick. They will have six local high school student athletes on stage with Commissioner Goodell for Pick No. 15.

Several other teams will welcome special guests on Days 2 and 3. After the conclusion of the first round on Thursday night, the draft will pick up again with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night and the final four rounds on Saturday throughout the day.