Giants Insider Identifies ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ in NFL Draft

W

hen it comes to the first round of the NFL Draft, the New York Giants do not entirely control their own destiny. What happens if the prospect they really want is no longer on the board when they’re on the clock with Pick No. 5?

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the “worst-case scenario” would be if two offensive tackles — Evan Neal (Alabama) and Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State) — both get selected in the first four picks. In that scenario, Schwartz says it “remains to be seen” whether the Giants think offensive tackle Charles Cross from Mississippi State would be worth the fifth-overall selection in this year’s draft.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Mel Kiper, the top draft analyst at ESPN, doesn’t have Cross going until Pick No. 13 (Houston Texans) in his most recent mock draft. If the Giants take Cross at No. 5, that pick will likely be criticized as a “reach.” The wiser play might be to address a different position with the 5th-overall pick, then circle back to Cross when they’re back on the clock at Pick No. 7.

Albert Breer, an NFL Insider for Sports Illustrated, provides a different perspective. He reported late last week that the Giants are “connected” to Cross, then named him as his “best early guess” for the fifth-overall pick.

“One executive told me this week that he believes Cross is the bet player in the draft, regardless of position,” Breer wrote for SI.

Cross is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He started all 12 regular-season games at Mississippi State last season and was named first-team All-SEC. In his draft profile on NFL.com, analyst Lance Zierlein compares Cross’ playing style to that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Here’s Zierlein’s full overview on Cross, via NFL.com (emphasis added):

Two-year starter who played with a high level of consistency from game to game, no matter the opponent. Cross is an average athlete but he’s strong, plays to his length and has sticky, strong hands. Despite limited starting experience, he’s well-schooled and knows how to play. He has average slide range, so edge rockets are going to beat him to the top of the rush at times, but he does a nice job of utilizing length and footwork to recover when beaten. He plays with strong, inside hands and a broad, powerful core. He’s an ace at neutralizing power rushers and is above average in sustain and finish modes as a drive blocker. Cross’ play strength, hand placement and body control should allow for a relatively smooth transition into the league, where he can become a good, long-time starter at either tackle position.

While Schwartz may see Cross at No. 5 as the “worst-case scenario,” many Giants fans would be very content to land what Zierlein describes as a “long-time starter” at offensive tackle with that pick.

Other Positions The Giants Could Target in Round 1

Offensive tackle is widely considered the Giants’ biggest need, but they could also afford to fill a hole on defense in the first round. A lot of mock drafts have them going tackle with the fifth pick, then edge rusher with the seventh pick. We know the team has some concerns about Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, but he will certainly be in the conversation if two offensive tackles are off the board and he’s still available at Pick No. 5.

Cornerback is also an underrated need for the Giants, and an early run on offensive tackles could allow a talented CB to fall into New York’s lap. The name to watch there is Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner out of Cincinnati. Kiper has Gardner going second overall to the Detroit Lions in his latest mock draft, but it’s not crazy to think he’ll be available for the Giants to pick fifth overall.

Snagging Thibodeaux or Gardner at No. 5, then selecting Cross at No. 7 wouldn’t be a bad start to the 2022 NFL Draft for the Giants.

The NFL Draft Starts in 10 Days

It’s been a long offseason for the Giants, but we’ve almost made it to the biggest rebuilding event of the year. This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the first round starting at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28. Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) will start at 7 p.m. ET that Friday, and Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) will start at noon ET that Saturday.

The Giants have nine total picks in this year’s draft:

Pick No. 5 (Round 1)

Pick No. 7 (Round 1, via Bears)

Pick No. 36 (Round 2)

Pick No. 67 (Round 3)

Pick No. 81 (Round 3, via Dolphins)

Pick No. 112 (Round 4, via Bears)

Pick No. 147 (Round 5)

Pick No. 173 (Round 5, via Chiefs, via Ravens)

Pick No. 182 (Round 6)

You can catch all nine of New York’s draft selections on ESPN and NFL Network.