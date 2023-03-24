5 Remaining Free Agents Giants Should Target

Few teams have been as active as the New York Giants in this year’s free agent period.

According to Spotrac, New York has added or extended 19 players (excluding futures players) so far. That’s over 21 percent of the 90-man roster New York will take to training camp this summer, carrying a $239 million price tag. After three bulk signings on March 24 — receiver Jamison Crowder, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, and tight end Tommy Sweeney — only the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos have outspent the Giants this offseason.

Big Blue doesn’t look like it’s done shopping yet, either.

According to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, they hosted linebacker Justin Hollins before Hollins returned to the Green Bay Packers. Free agents like defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, center J.C. Hassenauer, corner Kris Boyd, and receiver Bryan Edwards are still under team consideration, according to multiple reports.

The Giants have center J.C. Hassenauer in for a visit on Wednesday, per source. Spent the past four years with the Steelers. Appeared in 45 games with seven starts. Giants looking to add depth at center after allowing Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates to walk.#giants #steelers #NFL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 22, 2023

Free agent cornerback/special teams ace Kris Boyd is said to be visiting the New York #Giants today. He was a #Vikings draft pick in 2019, spent last 4 seasons here. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 22, 2023

FA WR Bryan Edwards visited the #Giants today, sources tell @theScore. Former 3rd-round pick of the #Raiders went for 34/571/3 in 2021. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 23, 2023

Add it all up and the signs are clear. General manager Joe Schoen is open to more moves at the right price. And if he wants to put a bow on his massive roster overhaul, here are five more names the Giants should consider:

Odell Beckham Jr. Completes Giants WR Corps

Never say never.

The Giants are likely priced out of the OBJ sweepstakes, according to ESPN team reporter Jordan Raanan. But according to fellow ESPNer Dianna Russini, that price tag is coming down from $20 million per year as a more realistic market settles in.

Beckham Jr. confirmed he’s not looking to break the bank on Twitter, too.

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

If the price is right, Odell could make his triumphant return. Many teams can offer him a starring role in their receiving corps. Few, if any, offer OBJ the opportunity to finish “unfinished business” that he spoke about on “The Shop” late last year.

Marcus Peters Upgrades Giants Secondary

Big Blue added cornerbacks Leonard Johnson and Oruwariye already.

They’re still on the hunt for a bonafide option across from starter Adoree Jackson. Peters, a three-time Pro Bowler, would be a perfect stopgap, according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

“The Giants could use a playmaker in the secondary,” Barnwell wrote. “Peters could compete with 2022 third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott for that opportunity.”

It wouldn’t be a culture shock for the eight-year veteran, either. Peters played for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale when the two were in Baltimore together.

Calais Campbell Fixes Giants Biggest Needs

Another one of Martindale’s old Ravens would help plug New York’s shaky run defense.

Calais Campbell would throw another big body at New York’s biggest issue. The team signed Schoen added defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches and hosted Robinson in an effort to plug its 27th-ranked rushing defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell notched a 74.1 grade as a run defender at age 36.

He’d also add an element of leadership as a former Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, according to NJ.com’s Daryl Slater.

Wrote Slater: “Campbell is a well-regarded leader whose veteran presence would help the Giants’ locker room, as they try to build on last season’s shocking divisional playoff run.”

Marcus Golden Adds Depth Behind Giants Starters

Could a reunion work for the Giants and Golden, their 2020 sack leader?

It’d offer Golden a chance to return to his former team… again. The Giants signed him from Arizona in 2019. In 2020, they dealt him back to the Cardinals for a sixth-round pick.

Golden was productive in his 24 Giants starts, though, notching a team-leading 10.5 sacks in 2019.

Perhaps he’d fit in better as a situational pass rusher behind Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari — and under a different regime than the one he happily left headed by ex-GM Dave Gettleman.

LB Markus Golden, talking after re-signing with the @AZCardinals, admitted he had some thoughts of retiring while with Giants last season because he felt he had earned playing time and he wasn't getting the opportunity. Said how Giants dealt with him "rubbed me the wrong way." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) March 17, 2021

Dalton Risner Brings Versatility To Giants

Risner became the odd man out after Denver’s offensive line reboot.

The 27-year-old still bring serious value. He started 62 games “at an above-average level” in Denver since entering the league in 2019, according to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal.

For that, Risner is Rosenthal’s ninth-best free agent remaining. For his versatility as a former college center, he’s a sensible option for Big Blue.

Risner could play the Nick Gates role as a do-it-all interior blocker. The Giants just lost Gates to Washington and fellow center Jon Felicano to San Francisco, and are looking for guard/center options as backfills.