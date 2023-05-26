Free Agent DeAndre Hopkins ‘Ideal Fit’ For Giants: Report

There’s a new receiving option on the market for the New York Giants.

And his name is DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins would make an “ideal fit” with the Giants after his May 26 release from the Arizona Cardinals, league sources told Heavy Sr. reporter Matt Lombardo. Sources also linked the three-time All-Pro receiver to the crosstown New York Jets and New England Patriots.

“That dude (Hopkins) is still legit,” another NFL executive told Lombardo. “Just phenomenal hands, damn good size, and lots of experience.”

Those elite traits make Hopkins the ultimate cherry on top of a Giants’ dream offseason.

New York’s first big move extended franchise quarterback Daniel Jones. Its most recent move saw defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence ink a long-term deal. And in between, general manager Joe Schoen filled plenty of holes at tight end, linebacker, defensive line, and cornerback.

But a bonafide, battle-tested top receiver remains a glaring need. And one just hit the market who could perfectly round out Jones’ passing attack.

Here’s what else you need to know about New York’s potential pursuit of Hopkins.

Would DeAndre Hopkins Actually Sign With The Giants?

Lombardo’s sources see Hopkins as a perfect fit with Big Blue.

We’ll know soon if the feeling is mutual.

League sources expect the 30-year-old wideout “to be a hot item now that he’s available,” per Lombardo. More teams than just the Giants, Jets, and Patriots are expected to be in the mix for his services, too.

Hopkins indicated some level of interest in both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in a video posted by CBS Sports’ All Things Covered podcast. Weeks later, he outright outlined what he’d look for in his next team on the IAMATHLETE podcast.

What’s DeAndre Hopkins looking for from his next team? •Stable management

•A QB who loves the game

•A great defense, because defense wins championships 🏆 Where do YOU wanna see DHop land next? 🤔💭 Full convo w/ @DeAndreHopkins 📺 → https://t.co/w4EE8hTUHi pic.twitter.com/QQ3BNXBzEU — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) May 26, 2023

Both the Chiefs and Bills might fit Hopkins’ wish list. But so might the Giants one year into their rebuild.

New York’s ownership group is widely seen as one of the league’s most stable. Jones might not be on the passing level of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, but he’s a true leader who gathered his offense for informal workouts in April. And New York’s defense looks as formidable as it has in years under coordinator Wink Martindale.

Hopkins’ compensation might be a hurdle for New York to clear, though.

He was set to make $19.45 million in non-guaranteed base salary, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller believes a Hopkins could command a new deal worth around $38 million over two seasons.

A Hopkins-Giants pact could be a tough financial squeeze. Per FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, the team only has $6.1 million in current cap space. That means a new contract would need to be extremely backloaded, per FanSided’s Doug Rush.

For those who want the Giants to pursue DeAndre Hopkins: The Giants are listed at having $3.8M in current salary cap space, according to Over the Cap. For Hopkins to sign, a few factors: 1. The Giants would have to sign him to a multi-year deal and have the 2023 cap hit be… pic.twitter.com/12dnlg7BmN — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) May 26, 2023

In the end, it’s all up to Hopkins. Schoen can find avenues for financial relief if a player of his caliber wants to come to New York.

How Well Would DeAndre Hopkins Fit With In The Giants’ Offense?

How “ideal” a fit would Hopkins be in New York?

Consider that the Clemson product missed six games in 2022 for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He still managed to bring in 64 passes, more than any other Giant in 2022. And he tallied 717 yards, just seven behind 2022 receiving leader Darius Slayton.

Another consideration: Hopkins put those numbers back without quarterback Kyler Murray for stretches in Arizona last year. It’s not tough to project better stats with a healthier Jones and a target like Darren Waller drawing attention.

Hopkins wouldn’t need to be much of a deep threat, either. He could remain in his role as a chain mover and route-runner with speedier options like Slayton, Parris Campbell, and rookie Jalin Hyatt clearing coverage for him.

Add it all up and the Giants get a WR1 who could tilt the scales of power in the NFC East, according to Lombardo.

“Hopkins would be a worthy counter-punch to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ acquisition of A.J. Brown last offseason, and the Dallas Cowboys’ picking up Brandin Cooks this offseason, in an NFC East that looks to be more competitive than ever,” Lombardo wrote. “Hopkins would add an element of game-breaking speed and big-play ability on the perimeter in Brian Daboll’s scheme.”

Daboll once helped Stefon Diggs put up career-best numbers. Given the opportunity, perhaps Hopkins can do the same in his Giants offense.