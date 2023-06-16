Two Giants Stars Primed For Leap To All-Pro Level: Insider

Two New York Giants are ready to go from great to even greater.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence are both primed to wind up as first-team All-Pros in 2023, according to projections by Heavy Sr. NFL reporter Matt Lombardo.

Thomas and Lawrence both broke through in 2022, but neither was a first-team All-Pro.

Voters favored San Francisco’s Trent Williams over Thomas, while Lawrence was edged out by Kansas City’s Chris Jones and the New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams. Both star Giants ended up as second teamers.

But Lombardo thinks that could change for Thomas, whose dominant 2022 earned a 78.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus — and an extra $14.1 million from the fifth-year option picked up by Big Blue:

“Andrew Thomas is one of the ascending stars along the offensive line, and the trajectory of his career has been ticking upward the past two seasons, in a big way. A Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2022, Thomas only allowed three sacks and continued to emerge as a stalwart along the Giants’ offensive line.”

Lombardo also believes bigger things are in store for Lawrence, who inked a four-year, $90 million extension this offseason after he became one of the best linemen in the game:

“Few humans walking the earth can move with the speed and burst that Dexter Lawrence shows on each snap, at a mammoth 6-foot-4 and 342 pounds. Not only does Lawrence take up boatloads of space against the run, but his 9.0 sacks and 63 total pressures are absolute game-wreckers up the middle for opposing quarterbacks. Lawrence was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2022, and playing another season in coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s scheme should create even more opportunities for Lawrence to destroy things up the middle. If he does, well, etch his name on the First-Team list this season.”

New York enjoyed a bounce-back season thanks in large part to players like Thomas and Lawrence. Should one of both of them make another leap, it’s easy to see the franchise doing the same.

Darren Waller Reveals Meaning Behind No. 12 Giants Jersey

A new number means a lot to the Giants’ new star tight end.

Darren Waller picked No. 12 after his offseason trade to Big Blue, an homage to his battle with addiction and the 12-step program used by organizations like Recovery Centers of America that help lead people to recovery.

“12 is a number that has a lot of meaning to me,” Waller told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “As somebody that’s in recovery, there are certain programs that people like me are a part of and 12 is a very symbolic number. So, it’s just representing people that are in sobriety.”

With #Giants TE Darren Waller for NFL+ on the reason behind his jersey No. 12 — “I'm representing people that are in sobriety programs” — the input he’s been able to have as a veteran player and the plan to help this offense pick up more yards through the air this season 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MsoOIGUjFa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 14, 2023

Waller previously wore No. 83 in Las Vegas and Oakland. He’ll be the first Giant pass-catcher to wear No. 12 since receiver John Ross did in 2021.

Waller and Ross will play different positions for the Giants. But both were brought to New York to add another layer of juice to New York’s passing game — a job Waller can’t wait to do.

“Either Dabs or Kafka has mentioned (big plays) every day… they can shift the momentum of the game at any time,” Waller said, via the team’s official website. “They can give you juice, they can light up the stadium, like it’s just plays that give everybody a lot of momentum, a lot of excitement. So we need more of that.”

Ex-Giants Receiving Great Homer Jones Dies At 82

A Giants legend and inventor of the touchdown spike is dead at 82.

Big Blue legend Homer Jones passed away on June 14 after a battle with lung cancer, according to the team’s official website. He was known for his big play ability during an eight-year career that set the NFL record for career yards per reception (22.3 yards), per Pro Football Reference.

Homer Jones passed away at the age of 82. • Played with the Giants from 1964-1969

• 2x Pro Bowler (1967 and 1968)

• Led NFL in Receiving Touchdowns (1967)

• First player to spike the football after scoring a TD R.I.P. Homer Jones #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/G3H8Qfn0PD — Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) June 15, 2023

The two-time Pro Bowler was also known for his famous touchdown spike, which he first debuted after an 89-yard score against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 17, 1965.

Jones is survived by his six children and is remembered fondly by team president John Mara.

“Homer Jones had a unique combination of speed and power and was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball,” Mara said. “He was one of the first players (if not the first) to spike the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown and he quickly became a fan favorite. I remember him as an easygoing, friendly individual who was well liked by his teammates and coaches.”