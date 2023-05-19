3 Takeaways from Giants’ Behind-The-Scenes Draft Video

Any fan with 20 minutes to spare can go inside the New York Giants’ draft room.

That’s because Big Blue granted a shocking amount of behind-the-scenes access in its latest installation of ‘Giants Life: The Process,’ including honest conversations, trade discussions, and real-time reactions to rookie selections.

Clips from the full 20-minute episode found on Giants.com have even gone viral for their candid portrayal of an NFL team in draft mode.

POV: You're Joe Schoen in the Giants Draft Room

The episode showcased Giants alumni Lawrence Tynes, newly-extended star Dexter Lawrence, and other members of the organization. But the episode’s two central figures — head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen — completely stole the show.

Daboll and Schoen’s working dynamic was on full and unvarnished display throughout. The two cracked jokes on the clock, made predictions, offered trades, and audibly cursed — all while hauling in a draft class some experts viewed as one of the league’s best.

Put another way: Daboll and Schoen appeared in full command. And after the doomed braintrusts that preceded them, Giants fans should watch the episode and feel great about the franchise’s direction.

Here’s what else fans need to know from Big Blue’s revealing docuseries episode:

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen Is An Honest Broker

Schoen was a GM on a mission as ’Giants Life: The Process’ began.

He called the Chargers, Vikings, Ravens, or any team open letting Big Blue grab one of the “four or five players that we coveted.” Some trade offers included New York’s third-round pick, No. 89 overall. Others were “probably a little too rich” for Schoen.

Schoen found a taker — with a caveat. So he had to disclose if his rookie was an offensive and defensive player before trading up with the Jacksonville Jaguars and GM Trent Baalke.

Inside the #Giants Draft Room: A great insight on how teams conduct a trade process. The Giants talked with the #Chargers, #Vikings, #Ravens and finally #Jaguars GM Joe Schoen had to promise Jags GM Trent Baalke he's going defense for him to agree.

We now know Baalke feared he’d lose Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison. Another Jags trade-down — this time with the Bills — hinged on whether Buffalo GM Brandon Beane was picking a “big or small” player, according to the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long.

On with @JOEL9ONE on @greenlight pod, Bills GM Brandon Beane details how he had a deal in place with NYG GM Joe Schoen, but Schoen couldn't make it after board fell a certain way, so Beane had to call JAX and even tell-without-telling who he wanted

Schoen had his own worries. He feared a move up by a team like the Chiefs, but proved himself an honest broker when he indeed drafted for defense with Baalke’s pick.

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Is A Dealmaker

Daboll brought his own calming energy to New York’s war room.

Schoen cursed the Chicago Bears after they jumped ahead of New York in the second round draft order. But even at the prospect of losing targets John Michael Schmitz and Jalin Hyatt, Schoen’s counterpart remained unbothered.

“We’re getting one of the two so f**k it,” Daboll said. “One’s fast, the other one could start at center. Either way, we’ll have one of them.”

Inside the #Giants Draft Room: Part 2 NYG was worried after the #Bears jumped them in the 2nd round, thinking they might Draft WR Jalin Hyatt or OL John Michael Schmitz. Daboll: "We're getting one of the two so f**k it." It's later detailed how they traded up with the #Rams

Daboll was wrong. New York actually ended up with both players, thanks in part to his quick thinking.

The coach jumped in as Schoen’s assistants made more trade-up calls for Hyatt. One text to fellow head coach Sean McVay prompted a call from the Rams. And just like that, Big Blue was back on the clock.

“Dabs is like ‘Hey, what if I text McVay?’” Schoen said. “I said… go ahead. So we typed in the terms and Dabs sent it off to coach McVay and eventually they called us back.”

Love this access: *Giants wanted C John Michael Schmitz or WR Jalin Hyatt in the 2nd-round. *Bears jumped in front, but passed on both players. *Giants got Schmitz and then were aggressive to trade up for Hyatt. They got both guys.

Both of Schoen’s second-round targets ended up as Giants. Daboll was the unlikely hero. And the team’s post-Hyatt war room was all smiles.

“Daboll’s first trade,” Schoen proclaimed. “Trader Dabs! Good job, buddy.”

Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale Thrilled With Deonte Banks

War room cameras caught Wink Martindale bear-hugging Giants brass on broadcast.

Now we know just how thrilled New York’s defensive coordinator really was.

Martindale revealed the Giants badly wanted Deonte Banks during the cornerback’s first visit to his new team. But Martindale also feared his former club, the Baltimore Ravens, would swoop to select Banks before New York ever could.

"Then I thought you were going to Baltimore. Thank god they signed Lamar. Had to get him some weapons." Wink is the best.

“Couldn’t believe it,” Martindale told Banks in the Giants weight room. “Couldn’t believe how (the draft board) fell. I thought you were going to Baltimore.”

Only Baltimore knows how Banks stacked up against their actual pick, Boston College receiver Zay Flowers. But Martindale believes quarterback Lamar Jackson’s Ravens return helped New York land the cover corner of his dreams.

“Thank God they re-signed Lamar,” a smiling Martindale told Banks. “They had to get him some weapons.”