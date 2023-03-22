Giants Showing Serious Interest in Top WR Prospect

Jordan Addison is still very much on the New York Giants’ radar.

The star wideout from USC named the Giants as “the most recent team” he’s spoken to, confirming the team’s continued interest in a post-pro day interview with Heavy’s Lorenzo Reyna.

All 32 teams — including the Giants — were represented at Addison’s workout, according to Reyna.

This isn’t the first time Addison has heard from Big Blue, either. In early March, the 5-foot-11, 173-pound prospect told reporters he met with the Giants at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Said Addison of his fit in the Big Apple: “All of the lights, the cameras, everything — I feel like transferring that to New York wouldn’t be hard for me.”

The Giants front office must agree, given all their pre-draft contact. Here’s what else you need to know about Addison and his potential fit with the Giants:

Two Schools, One Dominant Wideout

Addison doesn’t think he’s the best receiver in this draft class.

He told Reyna he knows it.

“I’m the best… just because of what I can do,” Addison said. “I can come into a new system and perform really well early. I can play any position on the field. I can run any route — intermediate, shallow, deep.”

Addison has the stats to back it up, too. Despite his 5-foot-11, 173-pound frame, he starred at two schools — Pitt and USC — during a prolific three-year college career.

He teamed up with future Steelers first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh for a 1,593-yard, 17-touchdown campaign in 2021. After transferring to USC, he racked up 875 more yards and 8 more scores as Heisman Trophy-winning QB Caleb Williams’ top target.

According to Saturday Out West’s Derek Peterson, Williams knew Addison was “Sunday good” after re-watching their summer practice highlights. USC coach Lincoln Riley sung Addison’s praises, too.

“He’s a proven play-maker,” Riley told Peterson. “He’s a guy that’s proven that he wants to step out and continue to improve himself as a player. That’s what you’re looking for.”

Williams and Riley aren’t alone. Draft experts like NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein project Addison as a Tyler-Lockett type because of his smaller frame and dynamic route-running.

Addison told Reyna he models his game after another pro: Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley. If scouts see the comparison, he’ll go in the first round just like Ridley did.

“(Ridley is) in and out of his breaks, acceleration, control and speed — everything,” Addison said. “I just try to model my game after him.”

A New Top Target For Daniel Jones?

The Giants imported Parris Campbell and Darren Waller this offseason. They brought back Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton too.

They’re still on the hunt for an alpha pass-catcher, though.

“I’d love to have a number one wide receiver,” general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on January 23. “But we’ve got to place value on everything we do, and if it makes sense, that’s something we’ll look to do.”

Schoen can make the value pick by selecting Addison in April’s draft. According to tracking by Mock Draft Database, the USC wideout is off the board in most expert projections by the 22nd overall pick.

If Addison lasts to the Giants at No. 25 overall — like he does in ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock — that’s a steal.

“Addison put up huge numbers for Pitt and USC over the past three seasons, and he could be a plug-and-play starter, getting reps in the slot and outside,” wrote Kiper. “This is how the Giants’ passing offense can take a big step forward.”

Schoen and his scouts seemingly agree. Big Blue still has many roster needs, but none as important as continuing to surround QB Daniel Jones with difference-makers like Addison.