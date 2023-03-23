Giants Signing 3 More Veteran Free Agents: Reports

Even more players are packing their bags for East Rutherford.

The New York Giants are signing veteran receiver Jamison Crowder, tight end Tommy Sweeney, and cornerback Amani Oruwariye to deals, according to CBS Sports Sr. NFL Insider Josina Anderson, TheScore’s Jordan Schultz, and ESPN Giants team reporter Jordan Raanan.

Source: WR Jamison Crowder doing a one year with #Giants. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 23, 2023

FA CB Amani Oruwariye is signing a one-year deal with the #Giants, sources tell @theScore. Oruwariye had 6 INTs in 2021 as well as 11 PBUs and 2 TFLs. Former #Lions’ corner finds a new home in New York. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 23, 2023

The Giants are signing TE Tommy Sweeney, per source. He comes from the Bills. Was a seventh-round pick in 2019. He has 18 career catches for 165 yards and a TD. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 23, 2023

All three moves are expected to come in at or near the league’s veteran minimum, according to NJ.com’s Art Stapleton.

General manager Joe Schoen and his front office have now acquired or reacquired 20 players this offseason, including quarterback Daniel Jones, linebacker Bobby Okereke, receivers Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, and Jeff Smith, and tight end Darren Waller.

New York’s 19 confirmed and reported free agent signings are now the most in the league, according to Spotrac’s free agent tracker.

Here’s what you need to know about Crowder, Sweeney, and Oruwariye as they join Big Blue:

A Duke Football Connection: Daniel Jones and Jamison Crowder

In Crowder, Jones is getting a reliable pass catcher and a familiar face.

The newly-signed Giants QB and his new wideout didn’t play together in college at Duke. But in 2020, they flashed the kind of chemistry during offseason workouts that the Giants are hoping to bottle in 2023.

A couple familiar faces back in the 🐂🏙️ 😈#GoDuke pic.twitter.com/prbY0UnoK4 — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) February 6, 2020

Jones is familiar with Crowder; Crowder’s familiar with New York and the NFC East. The veteran played three games for the Buffalo Bills last season before suffering a season-ending broken ankle in October.

Before that, he spent three seasons with the New York Jets (2019-2021) and three seasons with the Washington Commanders (2015-2018).

He has 415 catches, 4,667 yards, and 28 touchdowns in 100 career games. He’ll also bring special teams versatility, given his experience at both punt and kick returning, according to Stapleton.

Crowder will rejoin former Bills wideout Isaiah Hodgins and former Jets receiver Jeff Smith in New York. He’ll slot in somewhere on the depth chat with Sterling Shepard, Campbell, and Slayton.

It sounds like Crowder ready to get to work in a video posted to the Giants’ Twitter account.

Welcome to the squad, Jamison Crowder 🤙 pic.twitter.com/GLZxqekATR — New York Giants (@Giants) March 23, 2023

New Cornerback Orunwariye Brings Big-Play Ability From Detroit Lions

Big Blue is hoping to shut its revolving door in coverage this season.

Oruwariye, a 6-foot-2, 202-pound cornerback, joins the team one season after it was forced to start names like Nick McCleod, Fabian Moreau, and Zyon Gilbert in its secondary.

He’s certainly experienced enough to make a mark. The 24-year-old brings 34 career starts and 9 interceptions with him to New York, including six picks in his breakout 2021 campaign.

Here are Giants CB Amani Oruwariye’s 9 career interceptions pic.twitter.com/8X1VAaCNvu — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) March 23, 2023

He’ll also reunite with Saquon Barkley on the Giants. The two played together at Penn State from 2015 to 2018 and played central roles in the Nittany Lions’ run to the epic 2017 Rose Bowl.

Oruwariye confirmed his new professional home — and his excitement — on Twitter.

LETS GO BIG BLUE ❤️💙 — Amani Oruwariye (@AmaniO) March 23, 2023

Sweeney Joins A Revamped Giants Tight End Corps

Sweeney, a Ramsey N.J. native, is heading back to play for his hometown team.

The 6-foot-5 tight end won’t be expected to play a Waller-sized role, though. Sweeney, a former seventh-round pick out of Boston College, only has 18 catches, 165 yards, and 1 TD in 24 career games.

Sweeney will likely be asked to block and play a reserve role behind Waller and Daniel Bellinger, according to Stapleton and Talkin’ Giants’ Bobby Skinner.

A year after I spent all of training camp predicting Giants would get Tommy Sweeney from Buffalo, the Jersey kid from Ramsey finally comes home. Good fit behind Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger. https://t.co/f4ebPMUeB3 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 23, 2023

Giants TE Tommy Sweeney

6’5” 251 lbs. 27 y/o 22: 1 rec 7 yards

21: 9 rec 44 yards 1 TD

19: 8 rec 114 yards Known as a blocking TE and was mostly inactive in 2022. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) March 23, 2023

He’s expected to compete with fellow reserve tight end Lawrence Cager for playing time in 2023.