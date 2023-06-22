Ex-1st-Rounder Gives Giants Middle Finger; ‘I Love Trolling’

Most Super Bowl champions see their ring as the ultimate embodiment of team excellence.

Kadarius Toney sees his as another way to flip the New York Giants the bird.

The wideout gave a bejeweled middle finger to “everybody in New York” and said he loves “trolling” his former team, according to a video posted to YouTube from his Super Bowl LVII ring fitting.

“I’m gonna go to the middle of New York with my middle finger up,” Toney said later in the video. “I love trolling. (The Giants) tried to troll me. I’ve got something for ‘em.”

Look at Toney’s stats with New York for his biggest troll job yet.

The team’s top 2021 draft pick never found the end zone as a Giant. He played in only 12 career games in blue, according to Pro Football Reference. And when he arrived in Kansas City via trade last October, he tweeted — and subsequently deleted — a claim his hamstring was actually fine.

More recent Toney tweets seem to address the middle finger video.

It’s clear Toney still has an axe to grind with his former team. Here’s what you need to know about the drama between Big Blue and its ex-receiver.

Why Did Kadarius Toney Never Catch On With Giants?

New York entered its 2022 season with sky-high expectations for Toney.

Following a 39-catch rookie season, the Florida product was expected to be a key team contributor. Even head coach Brian Daboll sung his praises in training camp workouts.

“(Toney’s) done the rehab he’s needed to do. He’s been working hard in the meeting rooms,” Daboll told reporters in July 2022. “The plan and we’re not talking about injuries from what we did in the spring, but the plan was set in place. And… he’s out here without a red jersey, ready to practice.”

But Big Blue’s abundance of optimism soon turned into an abundance of caution.

Toney played just seven snaps in the team’s season-opening win in Tennessee. The following week, he landed on the team’s injury report with what Daboll described as a hamstring strain. And given Toney’s history — he missed seven games with COVID-19 and an oblique strain — the team decided to work him back slowly.

That decision clearly irked Toney, who sat out the rest of his time in New York.

Meanwhile, New York’s regime spared few details about why they made the move — despite a clear need at receiver all season long.

Said Daboll via the team’s official website: “We just thought it was for the best, for the team. Wish Kadarius well. I’m not going to get into any of the details. Our decision is for the team, and we’re moving on.”

In short: The boost Toney could’ve given New York’s passing game wasn’t worth his headaches. So Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen moved on — before too many middle fingers were raised.

Giants Got Most Out Of Kadarius Toney By Trading Him

Toney was more valuable to the Giants as a trade piece than a player.

New York recouped a 2023 third-round pick in its deal with Kansas City. That pick ended up as the compensation needed to land ex-Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller from the Raiders this offseason.

Waller has looked like the lynchpin of New York’s passing game so far. Toney never did.

“You hear about most guys and they’re listed in the program as 6-6 when they’re really like 6-4 or 6-5,” quarterback Daniel Jones said about Waller after organized team activities in May. “But he’s like a true 6-6 and he’s a true 250, 260 (pounds) and he can fly and he can run all the routes. He’s just an impressive athlete.”

Meanwhile, Toney helped his new team dispatch the Giants’ arch rival.

The Florida product caught a five-yard touchdown pass and broke the Super Bowl record for longest punt return (65 yards) in Super Bowl LVII. Both feats helped Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles last February in Arizona.

Toney’s in line for an even bigger role in Kansas City this season. But instead, he’s focused on burning the Giants, who traded him to a contender and helped him secure the very ring he’s using to flip them off.