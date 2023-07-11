Giants Assistant Is Northwestern’s ‘Dream’ Pat Fitzgerald Replacement: Report

Brian Daboll’s coaching staff might get raided, after all.

The New York Giants could lose offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to Northwestern following the firing of Pat Fitzgerald due to an alleged hazing scandal, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Kafka, a Northwestern alum, interviewed for four NFL head coaching vacancies this offseason before returning to Big Blue. The 35-year-old would be considered the top choice in Evanston, per Feldman.

“The dream candidate for the school would probably be Kafka… a former Wildcat QB who grew up in Chicago and has risen fast up the NFL ranks,” Feldman wrote. “Northwestern has been terrible on offense for a while; Kafka seems like he could fix that pretty quickly.”

If Northwestern’s looking for an offensive guru, Kafka could very well be their top target.

Before joining the Giants, he worked extensively with superstar QB Patrick Mahomes on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City. And in his first season in New York, Kafka’s offense scored 107 more points and gained 53 more first downs than it did the previous year.

Would Kafka cut his time in New York short to help save his former program? Here’s what you need to know about his interest in the opening at Northwestern:

Would Mike Kafka Leave Giants For Northwestern’s Head Coach Job?

Kafka interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers for their head coaching vacancies earlier this year.

Would he forgo that NFL momentum to return to his alma mater?

Kafka was one of Fitzgerald’s first quarterbacks when he took over the program in 2006. By the time Kafka left in 2009, he held the school’s single-game (83.3 vs. Syracuse, 2009), single-season (.648 in 2009) and career (.641) marks for completion percentage, according to Northwestern Athletics.

In his final season, he also led the Big Ten in passing yards with 3,430 yards, total offense with 286.8 yards per game, completions with 24.5 per game, and fewest interceptions with 2.44 percent of all passes being intercepted.

Northwestern surely means more to Kafka than just his on-field exploits, too.

He married his wife Alli in 2014 after meeting as freshmen at Northwestern, according to The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll. He’s a Chicago native. And Fitzgerald gave him his first coaching gig at the school— an offensive graduate assistant role — when his short-lived NFL playing career ended in 2016.

“First of all, he’s a Northwestern man, so he’s incredibly bright,” Fitzgerald told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post when the Giants hired Kafka in 2022. “He was unbelievably dedicated and just a relentless football player… He came here, he went into a kind of a non-coaching role with the Chiefs and to see the way he’s grown up in this profession, I think he’s a superstar.”

NFL experts agree. Kafka’s name appears on nearly every 2024 coaching candidate shortlist, including ones compiled by Sports Illustrated, The Draft Network, and The 33rd Team.

That NFL momentum and Kafka’s potential loyalty to Fitzgerald could complicate a return, according to Feldman.

“(Kafka is) not far from becoming an NFL head coach at this point,” Feldman wrote. “He interviewed for a bunch of jobs last winter, so why jump into the craziness of the college game at a place that just canned someone he learned under?”

Who Would Giants Turn To At Offensive Coordinator If Mike Kafka Leaves?

Put simply: A Kafka departure would be a crisis for Big Blue’s offense.

Kafka’s return would be a career first for quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s had different offensive play callers every season since entering the league in 2019. And with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale returning, New York probably envisioned some rare coaching continuity.

Those dreams would turn to nightmares with a midsummer Kafka departure.

Big Blue would immediately turn to in-house options first, according to NJ.com’s Daryl Slater. Candidates would include quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney and receivers coach Mike Groh, son of legendary Giants linebackers coach Al Groh.

Daboll could call his own number in the play-calling department, too.

“Daboll, an offensive-minded head coach, (could call) plays — though this seems unlikely, despite Daboll’s success as the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-21,” wrote Slater. “It’s definitely something for Daboll to consider, if he loses Kafka.”

Other out-of-organization names to consider could include Bills quarterback coach Joe Brady, former Chargers and Texans assistant Pep Hamilton, and ex-Buccaneers play caller Byron Leftwich, according to GMEN HQ’s Stephen Samra.

New York clearly hopes it never comes to that — and that Kafka forgoes an opportunity at his alma mater for at least one more run with the Giants.