LeBron James Expects ‘Big Year’ from Giants’ $4.3M Offseason Signing

King James is hailing one of the New York Giants’ biggest offseason additions.

NBA legend and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave an Instagram Story shoutout to Parris Campbell, claiming the newly-signed receiver is poised for a “big year” with Big Blue. Campbell joined New York on March 21 after four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

The King showing love to #Giants WR Parris Campbell 💯 Campbell & LeBron grew up in the same city and both went to St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron. Same city.

Same goal.

Same goal.

Greatness.@KingJames @PCampbell21

LeBron has always tracked Campbell’s career, despite split NFL allegiances between his hometown Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Both James and Campbell are Akron, Ohio products. Both athletes even graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School, where James began a basketball journey that led to four NBA Championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player awards, 13 All-NBA First Team awards, and 19 NBA All-Star nods.

Campbell is the less decorated alumnus. But James has always made time to call out his “nephew’s” football milestones at Ohio State, during a breakout 2019 NFL Combine, and after he set career highs in receptions (63), yards (623), and touchdowns (3) last season.

“(James’ posts are) kind of a big deal,” Campbell told ESPN’s Mike Wells after entering the NFL. “He’s always shown love for guys from the city. He’s never forgotten where he’s come from… Coming from Akron, everybody takes pride in the city. And the No. 1 thing he told me was don’t forget where you came from. That’s something I’ll always have on my shoulder and carry with me.”

Campbell surely will have Akron on his mind for his first season in Giants blue. And that season could be Campbell’s finest yet, according to LeBron’s Instagram commentary.

Ex-Giants Coach Pat Shurmur Joining Deion Sanders’ Colorado Coaching Staff

Pat Shurmur is heading back to college.

The former Giants head coach will serve as an offensive analyst on Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado, according to 9News’ Mike Klis. The 58-year-old last coached with the 2021 Denver Broncos following a tough two-year stint with Big Blue from 2018 to 2019.

Coach Prime hires Pat Shurmur as Colorado's offensive analyst https://t.co/cpJ7lAbVoL — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) July 7, 2023

Shurmur wasn’t retained after going 9-23 during his tenure. But he did oversee the final season of Eli Manning’s career — and the first chapter of the Daniel Jones era too — before the Giants turned to Joe Judge and, ultimately, Brian Daboll.

His last collegiate job was with Stanford University in 1998, per Pro Football Reference. But Sanders thought highly enough of him for a job on his staff, which also features former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Watch: Giants QBs Daniel Jones, Eli Manning Coach Up High Schoolers

Both of Shurmur’s former quarterbacks teamed up for their own coaching gig of sorts.

Daniel Jones and Eli Manning surprised a small group of Long Island high schoolers with an impromptu throwing and training session, according to videos posted by Westhampton Beach head coach Brian Schaumloffel.

Thanks for Eli Manning and Daniel Jones for coming down and working with our guys today. pic.twitter.com/CVSnygEDzr — Bryan Schaumloffel (@CoachSchaum) July 9, 2023

Manning even played a little defensive back to help Westhampton Beach receivers work on their releases.

Big Blue’s quarterbacks are the definition of class for acts like this.

It’s no surprise Manning is a former Walter Payton Award winner for his work in the New York-New Jersey community. And it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jones join him on that exclusive list one day, too.