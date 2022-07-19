NFL Network Reporter Backs Daniel Jones As Giants Starter Beyond 2022

Don’t count Danny Dimes out just yet.

The New York Giants‘ starter beyond this season is currently on the roster and it’s Daniel Jones according to an NFL Network reporter. Appearing on the network’s Good Morning Football program, Mike Garafolo picked Jones as a quarterback that will thrive under a new head coach before predicting he would be the team’s starter at least going into the 2023 season.

"I believe that Daniel Jones … is going to cement his status as the Giants' starter in 2023." — @MikeGarafolo #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/9qF3odeEgC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 19, 2022

Citing team health and the different style of Brian Daboll, Garafolo predicted the Giants would use the franchise tag to keep Jones next season. The 25-year-old’s fifth-year contract option was not picked up by the Giants this past April, meaning he’ll be a free agent at the conclusion of the upcoming season. If Jones performs above expectations, however, the club could place the franchise tag on him, allowing him to earn nearly $30 million in 2023.

Jones, to his credit, has taken the decision in stride. When asked about his uncertain future in New York, he opted to discuss the team’s upcoming season. “I think it’s more about winning games and knowing that if we win games and we have a good season then that’s going to take care of a lot of things for everyone,” Jones said. ”Everything we do is about that goal.”

Jones’ Rocky Tenure With Giants

From the very beginning of this time with the New York Giants, Daniel Jones has been in an uncomfortable position. Met with widespread confusion and backlash, his selection with the sixth pick of the 2019 NFL Draft immediately placed major expectations on him. Making his first start in New York’s third game that season, Jones led the team to a comeback win at Tampa Bay, scoring four touchdowns including a game-winning run with under 90 seconds left.

In his three seasons with the club, Jones’ biggest issue has been turnovers, with an astounding 65 in three seasons. In his rookie year, he led the league in fumbles with 19. While he should be working on keeping the ball, his health has been a major factor as well. Jones has suffered a litany of injuries, including a concussion and a season-ending neck injury just last season. This alarming combination of inabilities to stay on the field and avoid turnovers has played a significant role in Big Blue’s decision to not pick up his fifth-year option. Jones, for his part, ramped up his strength exercises during the offseason as he attempts to play a full season for the first time in his career.

New Head Coach Effect

“Brian Daboll is coming in with the right touch.”

That’s how Garafolo described the situation when predicting Jones would play his way back into the Giants in 2023. Jones will be playing for his third head coach in four seasons, and this instability surely hasn’t done him any favors during his tenure in New York. Brian Daboll presents a change in philosophy with the Giants, a stark contrast to the hard-nosed ways of former head coach Joe Judge. Stability and health will go a long way in not only setting Daniel Jones up for success, but the rest of the team.