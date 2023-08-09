Giants ‘Likely’ to Kick Tires on 4-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The New York Giants could host four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr after all.

Darryl Slater of NJ.com reported that the Giants are “likely” to host the former Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys star. Giants general manager Joe Schoen “did not rule out” a visit by Barr, Slater wrote in an update on Wednesday, August 9.

Previous reports from other outlets indicated that the Giants wouldn’t host Barr for a free agent visit. Slater noted that Schoen “still wants to take a long look at his two young inside linebackers Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden” for now.

Barr might not remain available that much longer. He visited the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 8, according to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, and the Saints have an immediate need at linebacker with Demario Davis out with an injury. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Saints “are expected to sign” Barr if he passes a physical.

Anthony Barr takes the guard for a ride, Wonnum finishes the play with his second sack of the season pic.twitter.com/3F20e7Wwm8 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 28, 2021

A former first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Barr could still provide value to a team such as the Giants. He tallied 58 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a sack, and a pass deflection in 14 games with the Cowboys last season.

Barr shine even more with the Vikings in 2021 when he tallied 72 tackles, five pass deflections, three interceptions, and 2.5 sacks in 11 games. He signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Cowboys in 2022, but the team let him walk in free agency.

The former UCLA star hasn’t played a full season since 2017 amid various injuries. Barr sustained a hamstring injury in 2018 followed by a groin strain in 2019.

Things turned for the worse in 2020 when Barr tore his pectoral muscle and only played two games. A knee strain and a hamstring injury then hampered his 2021 season. Another hamstring injury limited Barr’s play again in 2022.

Giants to Get Better Look at Young Linebackers

For now, Schoen and company will get a better look at both linebackers when the Giants face the Detroit Lions in preseason action on Friday, August 11. The Giants had two joint practices with the Lions this week, which concluded on Wednesday.

McFadden played 17 games as a rookie and started seven. A fifth-round draft pick out of Indiana, McFadden tallied 59 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble with the Giants in 2022.

Beavers tore his ACL in the preseason as a rookie last year, which left him with limited game film from preseason action. The Giants took Beavers out of Connecticut with a sixth-round pick last year.

Giants Could Find ‘Breakout’ Player in Darrian Beavers

If Beavers returns in full force, he could be a “breakout” player according to NFL insider Matt Lombardo. An AFC team college scouting director told Lombardo about Beavers’ athleticism and versatility.

“You can put him at linebacker or on the outside as a pass-rusher,” the scouting director told Lombardo. “His true value is his ability to line up in multiple spots and create mismatches with his size.”

Beavers impressed at UConn with 230 tackles, 13.5 sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his career. He also showed durability as he played 10 or more games every season after his freshman year.