Giants Wide Receiver Breaks Silence on Return From Major Injury

New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson can take the field soon after an ACL tear in 2022 sidelined him through training camp.

A second-draft pick in 2022, Robinson tore his ACL during his rookie season and missed all of the offseason activities and training camp. The Giants kept the former Kentucky star on the physically unable to perform list for the summer, but the team’s move puts him on the 53-man roster.

“I talked to Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache out in L.A., and he was like, ‘It could be a shot, you just have to put the work in,’ and I told him that was exactly what I was going to do,” Robinson told reporters on Tuesday, August 29, about his recovery. “Luckily, about a month ago, everything started looking good, and I was able to get back out there today.”

“I [wanted to] get that chemistry back with [quarterback] Daniel [Jones] and just see what we can do from there,” Robinson added.

Last season, Robinson caught 23 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown in six games before the ACL tear against the Detroit Lions in November. Robinson’s return comes eight months after the injury.

“I would say that’s a big testament to this [athletic] training staff and all the help that they have had with me. A lot of BFR [blood flow restriction therapy], a lot of long nights, and just making sure that you got to do,” Robinson told reporters. “I knew I wanted to be ready for the start of the season, and I knew that I would sacrifice some things to hopefully get back a little earlier than expected.”

Wan’Dale Robinson Won’t Start Amid Giants’ Receiver Depth

How much Robinson will play right away remains to be seen as the team has him listed as a second-stringer. The Giants have Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, and Parris Campbell as the starters plus Jalin Hyatt and Sterling Shepard as the other second-string receivers.

In addition, the Giants have a serious pass-catching threat in new tight end Darren Waller. All of it could amount to Robinson scraping to find substantial targets in the offense.

“I knew everything was a plan, even when everybody was getting added in,” Robinson told the media. “Luckily, I could still talk to some of the guys, and I just knew…I had a role, and [I am] just going to play my part. Everybody is going to do what they have to do, and we just want to win.”

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Pleased With Wan’Dale Robinson’s Return

Giants head coach Brian Daboll likewise indicated that his staff will bring Robinson along “slowly”. Daboll also credited the Giants training staff for aiding Robinson’s recovery.

“I think the trainers have done a good job with him. It’ll be good to get him out on the practice field and doing some individuals with [wide receivers coach Mike] Groh and then we’ll kind of slowly put him into some of the other drills but it’ll be his first day out here,” Daboll told the media on Tuesday.

The Giants open the season on September 10 against the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” at the MetLife Stadium.