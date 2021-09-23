Giants Confirms Starter May Have Suffered ‘Career-Ending Injury’: Report

New York Giants starting offensive lineman Nick Gates will not be suiting up for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season — that much we are certain of. However, could we have possibly already seen the last of Gates on an NFL football field, ever? Head coach Joe Judge hinted at this much while speaking to the media on Thursday.

Asked by a reporter whether Gates injury could be career-ending, Judge said “I’d be lying if I said no,” via SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. Judge later added that the organization is “confident” that Gates can make a full recovery and be able to come back at some point, but confirmed, “yes, it could be career-ending.”

Gates, 25, underwent surgery on Setempber 17th to repair a broken tibia and fibula which he suffered in Big Blue’s Week 2 loss to Washington. The Nebraska product entered the 2021 campaign as his second consecutive season as a full-time starter on the Giants offensive line and his first season as a team captain. The four-year pro has appeared in 34 games (21 starts) since going undrafted in 2018. Over that span, he’s flaunted his flexibility starting games at center, guard and right tackle.

Gates’ Agent Responds

Jon Perzley, Gates’ agent, was quick to refute the idea that his client’s career could potentially be over. In fact, Perzley made a proclamation that Gates would be good to go come this time next season.

“Mark my word, Nick will be back in blue next year,” he said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “While in some cases these types of injuries can be career-threatening, Nick’s situation is not that. It doesn’t hurt that he is the toughest guy on the planet.”