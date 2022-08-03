NY Giants wide receivers could be primed for a breakout in 2022

The New York Giants have put together a talented wide receiver room full of potential. While they are headlined by Kenny Golladay, they also have Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton. A blend of proven veterans and young players full of potential could make this one of the more interesting groups in the NFL.

Based on the wide receivers’ recent performance in training camp, the group could be headed towards big things in 2022. Nearly every pass catcher, from the most well-known guys, to practice squad members, has come up big in some sort of way. Whether it be making contested catches, beating members in the secondary, or just holding onto the ball, they have managed to do it all well.

Second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been among the most impressive. After a rookie year full of highs and lows, Toney looks to turn it around this season. From what he has shown in training camp so far, there’s a real chance he could be Daniel Jones’ primary target this upcoming season.

Toney has been a primary target since the first day of training camp. He has managed to show the skill set that brought him to prominence during his time at the University of Florida. At times last season, this skillset wasn’t used within this offense.

In this new-look offense that the Giants are putting together, it seems that Toney will be a primary piece. He has been used out of the backfield and has even been put at the quarterback position on multiple occasions. The new Giants regime is clearly interested in what he can do on the field.

A Big Outing From a Scrutinized Receiver

Darius Slayton has put together a solid string of performances throughout training camp. As he enters a true make-or-break campaign, he will have to continue to perform at this level and prove he deserves a spot on this roster.

Slayton has struggled with drops throughout his career. In each of the last two seasons, he has recorded six drops. He has been heavily scrutinized for this, and many have called for him to be released.

But he has also come up big for the Giants on multiple occasions. And so far through training camp, he is showing why he deserves to stay in New York.

Since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft, Slayton has appeared in 43 games for the Giants. He has been a starter for 29 of these contests. When on the field, he has recorded 124 receptions for 1,830 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Slayton, who is entering his fourth year, is still trying to catch the fire that he had during his rookie season. If he can find that again, he could be a big piece within this offense.

A Receiver Fighting For His Spot

David Sills has continued to show why he deserves a spot on this roster. Sills had his biggest performance of this year’s training camp during Tuesday’s session.

Sills has been a longtime companion of Daniel Jones. The two have had a connection for the past few years. While Sills is still trying to earn a legitimate spot in the Giant’s receiving rotation during the regular season, he has been a staple of their practice squad for the past few years. During this time, he has developed into a solid pass catcher.

During Tuesday’s session, Sills stepped up as Kenny Golladay took a rest. When on the field, he recorded multiple catches and reached the end zone to end the practice.

The former West Virginia receiver appeared in four games for the Giants last season. When on the field, he recorded just two receptions for 12 yards. But if he can continue to show out in camp, a much bigger spot could be his this upcoming season.