Giants’ Options Running Out On Trade Candidate: Report

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen entered last week’s NFL Draft with a number of tasks he aimed to accomplish. One of the major moves, resolving cornerback James Bradberry’s situation, went unaccomplished. Schoen and the Giants have long been foretold to be looking to trade the one-time Pro Bowler as they deal with issues revolving around their cap space. As per Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated, the incoming rookie class will cost the Giants $12 million, with the team currently having just half of that available in cap space. Bradberry was the subject of much trade speculation, but in the aftermath of the draft, a trade appears less likely to happen.

After the draft, Schoen discussed “working towards some contingency plans” that could finally resolve Bradberry’s situation, further adding that he’s had discussions with Bradberry’s representatives. Late last month, however, Schoen also discussed the idea that he could actually remain with the team, something that would come as a surprise to just about everybody.

"There are contingency plans where he can still be a New York Giant" – Joe Schoen on James Bradberry pic.twitter.com/eWULd5nZoj — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 20, 2022

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, trading the 28-year-old has become increasingly difficult in the aftermath of the draft, as most of the teams with a need at the position drafted a cornerback within the first two rounds. Most notable on that list of teams are the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported back in March that the AFC West club had an interest in acquiring Bradberry. That possibility now appears to be over and now Vacchiano reports the Giants may simply have to cut Bradberry, which would clear up $11.4 million.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Other Options for Bradberry & Giants

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported on other possibilities that don’t involve simply cutting Bradberry. He states that restructuring the contract could be the next best option, saying of the situation, “Bradberry has a $13.4 million base salary in the final year of his contract. When Bradberry’s contract was restructured last October, a void year was added in 2023 to spread out the cap charges. The Giants could reduce Bradberry’s $13.4 million salary to the $1.1 million minimum with a restructure. The $12.3 million difference would be converted into a bonus that can be spread equally over 2022 and 2023.”

This would free up just $6.2 million, however, well short of what Schoen aimed for during this offseason. Duggan continues by raising the possibility of restructuring more contracts, notably the contract of Leonard Williams. He states a restructuring of Williams’ deal could free up $10 million in cap space, but that the Giants could go further and “reduce Williams’ $19 million base salary to the $1.2 minimum. The $17.9 million difference would be converted into a bonus that can be spread equally over 2022 and 2023.”

One Final Trade Proposal

While the aforementioned trade possibilities appear bleak, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com proposed one scenario that could potentially work.

I've been kicking around possible #Giants trade: Bradberry, Slayton to Ravens for S Chuck Clark and a swap of 2023 mid-round picks. Might have to eat some of Bradberry $. Gives Ravens insurance for Marcus Peters ACL. Slayton helps with loss of Hollywood.

Cap $ needs massaging. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 2, 2022

Dan Duggan recently reported the team was shopping wide receiver Darius Slayton, with this potential trade accomplishing that and Bradberry’s exit from the team. While he states the team might have to still pay some of Bradberry’s contract, the move would still free up some of that elusive money needed for the incoming rookie class and beyond.