Go Ad-Free
Hi, Subscriber

Giants Dump 3rd-Round Pick After Trade for Bills’ Edge-Rusher: Reports

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Boogie Basham

Getty The New York Giants traded for a Buffalo Bills' edge-rusher then cut a former third-round draft pick.

Boogie Basham is the newest edge-rusher New York Giants’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale will get to include in his blitz calls. The versatile edge-rusher joined the Giants on Tuesday, August 29 after a trade with the Buffalo Bills, a deal that also spelled the end of a former third-round draft pick’s career with Big Blue.

Basham is in, but Oshane Ximines is out. The latter became one of the more prominent names included on cut day after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Basham trade.

Pelissero’s update was followed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirming Ximines had been released.

Cutting Ximines represents something of an about turn for the Giants, who only re-signed the 26-year-old on a one-year deal back in May. In fairness, Basham offers more upside and flexibility as a pass-rusher.

This is the second low-cost deal to bolster defensive depth general manager Joe Schoen has made in a matter of days. He also acquired Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

This article will be updated.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
, ,
Comment Here
Notify of
0 Comments
Subscribe
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments