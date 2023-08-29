Giants Dump 3rd-Round Pick After Trade for Bills’ Edge-Rusher: Reports

Boogie Basham is the newest edge-rusher New York Giants’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale will get to include in his blitz calls. The versatile edge-rusher joined the Giants on Tuesday, August 29 after a trade with the Buffalo Bills, a deal that also spelled the end of a former third-round draft pick’s career with Big Blue.

Basham is in, but Oshane Ximines is out. The latter became one of the more prominent names included on cut day after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Basham trade.

Trade! The #Bills are sending DE Boogie Basham to the #Giants, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023

Pelissero’s update was followed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirming Ximines had been released.

The Giants are releasing OLB Oshane Ximines, per source. The third-round pick in 2019 is the odd-man out after the trade for Boogie Basham. Ximines had 6.5 sacks in his Giants career. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 29, 2023

Cutting Ximines represents something of an about turn for the Giants, who only re-signed the 26-year-old on a one-year deal back in May. In fairness, Basham offers more upside and flexibility as a pass-rusher.

This is the second low-cost deal to bolster defensive depth general manager Joe Schoen has made in a matter of days. He also acquired Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

This article will be updated.