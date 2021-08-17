Giants Owner John Mara, GM Dave Gettleman Give QB Daniel Jones a Vote of Confidence

There is a lot riding on Daniel Jones‘ third year as the quarterback of the New York Giants, regarding whether he is the answer or not. And on Tuesday, general manager Dave Gettleman gave his signal caller a vote of confidence.
“We believe in Daniel, and we’re excited to see what he’s gonna do in his second year in the system,” said Gettleman. “Like I’ve said before, last year was his third system in three years. This will be his second year in the system.”
Jones had an impressive rookie season in 2019 under former head coach Pat Shurmur, where he tossed 24 touchdown passes in 12 starts. However, in his first year playing in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s system, Jones took a big step back with just 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, while throwing for 2,943 yards and a 62.5% completion rate in 14 games.
“You know how diligent the kid is,” Gettleman added. “We’ve talked about it all the time. He works just as hard on the field as he does off the field. He’s more comfortable, he’s more prepared, and it’ll be fun to see what happens when we finally get the full complement of players out there with him.”
The Giants loaded up on weapons for Jones in the offseason, and he will also have running back Saquon Barkley returning from a torn ACL. But as far as whether the Giants will definitively know if Jones is their quarterback of the future after this season, that remains to be seen.
“We certainly hope so,” Gettleman said. “The game is different. Our game is different from the college game — it’s very different. He’s got all the physical skills, he’s got all the mental skills. And I’m seeing a lot of good stuff out here. … last year was his third consecutive year in a different system.”
“His decision-making is quicker out here (at training camp), he’s getting rid of the ball quicker. He’s throwing the ball well. He’s making progress like every other young kid and I think we’ll have a pretty good idea when the season is over.”
John Mara Believes in his QB
After Gettleman spoke, Giants co-owner John Mara also discussed Jones’ capability of being the the guy long-term.
“Obviously we need to see more wins, but I do have a lot of confidence in Daniel,” Mara said. “One of the things that gives me that confidence is the way that the coaches in this building feel about him. They love him. They love everything about him.”
“We just have to win some games. I like everything I see on the field with him. I like his leadership, I like his work ethic, I like the way the players respond to him. We just have to win some games now.”
