Giants Owner John Mara, GM Dave Gettleman Give QB Daniel Jones a Vote of Confidence

“You know how diligent the kid is,” Gettleman added. “We’ve talked about it all the time. He works just as hard on the field as he does off the field. He’s more comfortable, he’s more prepared, and it’ll be fun to see what happens when we finally get the full complement of players out there with him.”

The Giants loaded up on weapons for Jones in the offseason, and he will also have running back Saquon Barkley returning from a torn ACL. But as far as whether the Giants will definitively know if Jones is their quarterback of the future after this season, that remains to be seen.

“We certainly hope so,” Gettleman said. “The game is different. Our game is different from the college game — it’s very different. He’s got all the physical skills, he’s got all the mental skills. And I’m seeing a lot of good stuff out here. … last year was his third consecutive year in a different system.”

“His decision-making is quicker out here (at training camp), he’s getting rid of the ball quicker. He’s throwing the ball well. He’s making progress like every other young kid and I think we’ll have a pretty good idea when the season is over.”