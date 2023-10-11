Giants Newcomer Already Named Potential Trade Candidate

Joe Schoen committed to improving the passing game for the New York Giants in the offseason, but the general manager already has good reason to consider trading his biggest acquisition from free agency.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell has struggled to make an impact through five games, prompting the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy to name him a trade candidate. Dunleavy thinks Campbell is one of a few players the Giants could put on the trade block if their season continues to spiral.

The argument is based upon Campbell having “only produced 16 catches for 85 yards in the Giants’ six-receiver logjam.” More is needed from a wideout expected to add big plays through the air, both from the slot and on the perimeter.

Things aren’t working out so far, but the Giants are protected by a contract more tethered to incentives than a flat salary, according to Dunleavy: “More than half of Campbell’s money owed is tied into incentives that seem mostly out of reach, so he could be a similarly skilled trade alternative to the Jets’ Mecole Hardman.”

The reference to Mecole Hardman is telling because he’s another speedy and versatile playmaker who can make an impact as a pass-catcher and runner. Hardman joined the New York Jets from the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, so he’d likely be more expensive on the trade market than Campbell, who may represent a bargain.

While these are all sound arguments, the Giants should work harder to involve Campbell more often, rather than exploring any deal.

Giants Need to Work Newcomer Into the Offense

There’s a discrepancy between what Campbell can deliver and how he’s being used. The 26-year-old has started only three of his five games, despite being injury free. He’s also been targeted just 23 times, per Pro Football Reference.

On a more specific level, Campbell has only had three red-zone targets, despite thriving in that area for the Colts last season. Two of his three touchdown catches from 2022 came at the goal-line, scores highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

All three of Parris Campbell's TDs from last season Campbell has an extensive injury history but is coming off his best season 85 Targets

63 Catches

623 yds & these 3 tuddys 82% slot

17.8% wide He didn't exactly have the best situation last year…he's still only 25 years old pic.twitter.com/q6X5K2SXHo — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) March 16, 2023

Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka aren’t using Campbell enough in the areas of the field where he does his best work. Nor are they utilizing the full range of his skills.

Campbell hasn’t had a single rushing attempt, even though he played some drills in the backfield during OTAs. It makes little sense for the Giants to ignore what Campbell can do as a runner when Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley is on the shelf with a sprained ankle.

Smarter use of Campbell should also involve short, quick throws to get him the ball in space and ease the pressure on besieged quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s taken 28 sacks.

A good example of how easy it is to get Campbell more catches was highlighted by Chris Shepherd of SB Nation’s Stampeded Blue when the Colts faced the Tennessee Titans last season.

Increasing Campbell’s workload shouldn’t be a problem. Not after Daboll and Kafka have already done the same for another Giants’ receiver.

Giants Can Follow Darren Waller Blueprint for Underused WR

Campbell was signed to bolster the wide receiver corps, but the Giants traded for Darren Waller to make the tight end the focal point of their passing game. So it was surprising when Waller was quiet enough during the first four games for Daboll to explain the lack of targets.

Daboll followed words with actions by having Jones and backup passer Tyrod Taylor target Waller 11 times during Week 5’s 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Waller turned those targets into eight catches for 86 yards, including this 21-yard strike from Jones.

On 3rd & 10, Daniel Jones 21-yd pass to Darren Waller#NYGiants 0 #Dolphins 14 2nd pic.twitter.com/bD5IiJsU5d — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) October 8, 2023

More than any changes in scheme, coaches made a commitment to getting the ball to Waller early and often. That same effort should be applied to not wasting Campbell’s reps.

It’s the only way the Giants can avoid having to give up on a dynamic newcomer too soon.